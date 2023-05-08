Senate President Candidacy in Fellow Senators’ Hands, Says Akpabio

Senator Godswill Akpabio, the All Progressives Congress (APC) favored candidate for the Senate President position in the upcoming 10th National Assembly, stated that the decision of his election is up to his fellow Senators.
In Abuja on Monday, Akpabio commented on the matter during the induction program for House members-elect and Senators-elect.
He expressed his belief that the will of God and the decision of his colleagues will determine the outcome of the Senate President election.
Hon. Kalu (APC, Abia), the party’s choice for Deputy Speaker of the House, emphasized the importance of a cohesive House for the incoming administration to achieve President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s goals for Nigeria.
He also highlighted the need for cooperation and unity within the party to ensure respect and effectiveness.
Editor’s Note
Navigating the Future of Nigerian Politics
The ongoing race for Senate President and Deputy Speaker of the House raises important questions about the future of Nigerian politics.
As the All Progressives Congress (APC) preferred candidate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, places his fate in the hands of his colleagues, it is essential for Nigerians to consider the implications of these elections and the need for a united and effective government.
With the incoming 10th National Assembly fast approaching, the choice for Senate President will set the tone for the new political era.
As the APC, the ruling party, selects its preferred candidates, it is crucial for party members to demonstrate unity and cohesion to effectively tackle Nigeria’s many challenges.
The people must hold their elected officials accountable and ensure that they work together for the common good.
In this context, Hon. Kalu’s comments on the need for a unified House and cooperation between lawmakers and the party are particularly relevant.
Nigerians should expect their elected representatives to prioritize the well-being of the country above personal ambitions, following the example set by Hon. Kalu.
Moreover, the APC must consider the long-term consequences of their decisions on the country’s political landscape.
While they may hold power now, it is essential to maintain an open and transparent decision-making process that respects the opinions of all Nigerians.
It is the duty of every Nigerian to stay informed about the current political situation and to take action accordingly.
By demanding transparency, unity, and cooperation from their elected representatives, Nigerians can ensure that the country moves towards a better future.
It is time for the Nigerian people to take a proactive approach in holding their elected officials accountable.
By staying informed about current political affairs and demanding cooperation among party members, they can work together to create a better Nigeria for all.
