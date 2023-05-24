Senator Kalu Weeps at Valedictory Session, Laments Nigeria’s Unfair Treatment

The 9th Senate, at the end of its four-year tenure, conducted a valedictory session, allowing Senators to express their reflections on their experiences in the Upper Chamber.
The session was declared open at 10:59 am by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, marking the conclusion of a journey that began on June 11, 2019. The motion to initiate the valedictory session, marking the end of the 9th Senate, was moved by the Senate Leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir, APC, Sokoto East, and seconded by the Minority Leader, Senator Philip Aduda, PDP, FCT.
Leading the presentations, Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, APC, Delta Central, highlighted some of the accomplishments of the 9th Senate, such as restoring the annual budgeting cycle from January to December, passing the Petroleum Industry Act, and ensuring the existence of the Electoral Act 2023 for credible elections.
He urged returning Senators to back the incoming leadership to promote good governance.
Vice President Kashim Shettima, APC, Borno Central, in his comments, emphasized that the stability of Nigeria should always take precedence over personal financial interests. He urged his colleagues to vote wisely in the election of presiding officers for the betterment of the country.
A particularly emotional moment he arrived when Senate Whip and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, APC, Abia North, took the floor. Breaking down in tears, he lamented about his unfair treatment politically, particularly by those he had aided and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that he had financially supported.
In a poignant address, Kalu narrated,
“Before I entered politics, I could afford anything money could buy. I am not a thief. Those who imprisoned me know the reason. They seized my businesses and wanted to take my life, yet I survived, and now I’m in the Senate with you.
“I have never been in want. During my time in the PDP, where I served two terms as governor, I funded the formation of the party in 1997 and 1998, and later they called me a thief.
“People whom I gave transportation money from my house in Victoria Island became my accusers. This is what Nigeria has become. Thank you for giving me these four years of uninterrupted support. This country is not fair.”
Editorial
Justice and Fairness: Lessons from Kalu’s Tearful Address
The emotional address by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu during the 9th Senate’s valedictory session provides a stark reminder of the complex and often painful journeys politicians undertake. Kalu’s tearful speech, which revealed his trials and tribulations, raises serious questions about fairness and justice within our political system.
As a society, we must grapple with these issues. While it is not our place to judge the veracity of Kalu’s claims, we can recognize the distress he expresses as indicative of deeper systemic problems that need addressing.
As a nation, are we ensuring that our political processes are transparent, fair, and just? Are we providing our politicians with the support they need, not just in their public duties but also in their trials?
These are questions we must ask ourselves.
Did You Know?
- Orji Uzor Kalu was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party before he joined the All Progressives Congress.
- The Senate is the upper house of Nigeria’s bicameral legislature, the National Assembly of Nigeria.
- The National Assembly of Nigeria was officially inaugurated on June 2 1999.
