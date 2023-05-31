Senator: President Tinubu, New Chiefs to Tackle Plateau Killings

Senator Diket Plang, representing Plateau Central in the National Assembly, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu and the newly appointed service chiefs will address the ongoing attacks and killings in Plateau state.
Senator Plang made this statement while addressing journalists in Jos about the escalating violence in his constituency.
Over the past three months, Plateau state, particularly the Mangu Local Government Area, has experienced a series of attacks by gunmen. These attacks have resulted in the deaths of approximately 250 people and the destruction of properties worth millions of naira.
Senator Plang condemned the violence and destruction in his constituency, noting that the crisis is spreading and cannot continue.
He expressed gratitude for President Tinubu’s concern about the situation in Mangu and his commitment to security, as demonstrated by the recent restructuring of the country’s security leadership.
Senator Plang urged residents to support the new administration led by President Tinubu, expressing optimism that a new approach to handling the state’s security issues is long overdue.
Editorial
The ongoing violence in Plateau State is a pressing issue that requires immediate attention. Senator Diket Plang’s assurance that President Bola Tinubu and the new service chiefs will address this crisis is encouraging, but it is only the first step.
The government must take swift and decisive action to restore peace and security in the affected areas. This includes not only bringing the perpetrators to justice but also addressing the root causes of the violence.
This could involve initiatives to promote social cohesion and economic development in the region.
However, the government cannot do this alone. The residents of Plateau State also have a role to play.
They must support the government’s efforts and work together to build a peaceful and prosperous community.
Did You Know?
- Plateau state is known as the “Home of Peace and Tourism.”
- The state is one of the oldest geopolitical entities in Nigeria, created in 1976.
- Plateau state has a diverse cultural heritage with over 40 ethnic groups.
