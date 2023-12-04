Senior Advocate Questions Tinubu’s Role in Ondo Crisis Resolution

Kayode Ajulo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has expressed reservations about President Bola Tinubu’s intervention in the leadership crisis in Ondo State. Ajulo shared his views during an appearance on Arise Television on Monday.
The crisis, which had been ongoing for several months, appeared to be nearing resolution following Tinubu’s involvement. On November 25, Tinubu urged the opposing factions in the state to embrace peace and maintain the status quo. This intervention led to the Deputy Governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, pledging to work inclusively with all commissioners and officials and the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Oladiji Olamide, agreeing to halt impeachment moves against Aiyedatiwa.
During a meeting with state officials, including members of the All Progressives Congress, Aiyedatiwa committed to unifying all factions, stating, “I embrace every one of you. I put behind all that has happened before now. I’ve let go and also let God, just as the President has advised us.”
However, Ajulo criticized Tinubu’s approach, suggesting that the President might not have consulted the Attorney General for proper legal advice. “President Bola Tinubu today has one of the best lawyers as the Attorney General, as a chief law officer that should advise him,” Ajulo said, expressing doubt about the Attorney General’s involvement in the decision-making process.
Ajulo argued that the President should have allowed constitutional provisions to address the situation, emphasizing the sophistication of the Ondo State people and the need for the right actions.
Editorial
The recent intervention by President Bola Tinubu in the Ondo State leadership crisis and the subsequent criticism by Kayode Ajulo raises essential questions about the role of political leaders in resolving internal party disputes. While the intention to bring peace and stability is commendable, the process and approach are equally important.
Ajulo’s comments highlight the necessity for political interventions to be grounded in legal and constitutional frameworks. Such interventions mustn’t be only aimed at resolving immediate conflicts but also at upholding the rule of law and democratic principles. The involvement of legal advisors, such as the Attorney General, is essential in ensuring that any political resolution aligns with the nation’s legal standards.
This situation underscores the need for political leaders to be sensitive to the perceptions and expectations of the people they represent. The sophistication and political awareness of the citizens, as mentioned by Ajulo, demand a transparent and inclusive approach to conflict resolution.
As we reflect on this development, let’s advocate for political interventions that are legally sound, transparent, and inclusive. Let’s support efforts that strengthen democratic processes and uphold the rule of law in resolving political disputes.
Did You Know?
- Ondo State Politics: Ondo State is known for its vibrant political landscape and has experienced various political challenges and disputes.
- Role of Senior Advocates in Nigeria: Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) play a crucial role in the legal system, often providing expert legal opinions on complex issues.
- Political Intervention in Nigeria: Political leaders often intervene in disputes within their parties or states, but such interventions can be controversial, especially when legal and constitutional issues are involved.
- Importance of Legal Advice in Governance: Seeking legal advice ensures that decisions and interventions align with the nation’s laws and constitution.
- Democratic Conflict Resolution: Effective conflict resolution in a democracy involves respecting legal frameworks, engaging in dialogue, and considering the interests and rights of all parties involved.