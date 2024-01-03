Shaibu Extends Olive Branch to Oshiomhole Amid Political Rift

Philip Shaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, has publicly apologized for his past remarks against Adams Oshiomhole, the state’s former Governor, during Oshiomhole’s conflict with Governor Godwin Obaseki. Speaking on a TVC program, Shaibu emphasized that despite their political disagreements, he still regards Oshiomhole as a father figure.
The rift, which saw Shaibu align with Obaseki against Oshiomhole, was marked by accusations of Oshiomhole playing the role of a godfather, a practice both Shaibu and Obaseki had previously opposed in Edo State. However, recent sightings of Oshiomhole and Obaseki at state functions suggest a reconciliation.
Shaibu, who has expressed his ambition to succeed Obaseki, clarified that his aspiration is driven by a divine conviction to serve the state and bring governance closer to the people. He expressed regret over his previous choice of words against Oshiomhole, reaffirming his respect for the former Governor, now a Senator.
Addressing his governorship ambition and the ensuing conflict with Obaseki, Shaibu stated that his decision to run was not merely personal but was made after extensive consultations and prayerful consideration. He acknowledged the Governor’s preference for another candidate but remained steadfast in his constitutional right to contest.
Editorial:
In the often turbulent waters of Nigerian politics, the recent conciliatory gesture by Philip Shaibu towards Adams Oshiomhole is a noteworthy example of political maturity and the importance of maintaining respect and decorum, even amidst disagreements. Despite their political differences, Shaibu’s apology and acknowledgement of Oshiomhole as a father figure is a commendable step towards fostering a more respectful and constructive political discourse in Edo State.
This development is particularly significant in Nigerian politics, where conflicts often escalate into prolonged feuds, impeding governance and development. Shaibu’s approach not only sets a positive precedent but also opens the door for more amicable resolutions to political disagreements in the future.
Shaibu’s candidature for the governorship, rooted in a belief in divine calling and extensive consultations, reflects a more profound sense of purpose and commitment to public service. However, such aspirations must be pursued with a spirit of inclusivity and a focus on the greater good of the state’s populace.
As Edo State moves forward, it is crucial that its political leaders, irrespective of their ambitions, prioritize the state’s development and the well-being of its citizens. This act of reconciliation and respect is a foundation for a more collaborative and effective governance model, where differing viewpoints are tolerated and valued as essential components of a vibrant democratic process.
Did You Know?
- Edo State, located in southern Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage, including the famous Benin Kingdom with its unique bronze artworks.
- The state is home to the University of Benin, one of Nigeria’s foremost higher education institutions, renowned for its academic excellence.
- Edo State has diverse ecosystem includes the Okomu National Park, one of Nigeria’s most important conservation areas.
- The state is a significant producer of oil palm, rubber, and timber in Nigeria, contributing significantly to the country’s agricultural sector.
- Edo State’s capital, Benin City, was one of the oldest and most highly developed states in West Africa before the arrival of the Portuguese in the late 15th century.