Shettima Champions Akpabio and Barau’s Bid for Senate Leadership, Citing National Stability and Unity

- The President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, endorses Senators Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau as Senate President and Deputy Senate President in the upcoming 10th Senate.
- The endorsement is a move for national stability, unity, and competence.
- In the interests of a stable polity, religious balancing is emphasised. Therefore, a Christian faith position is encouraged, with both the President-elect and the Vice President-elect being Muslims.
- Shettima is impressed with the exposure, competence and experience of Akpabio and Barau, viewing them as the right fit for the Senate leadership roles.
- Governors Nyesom Wike and David Umahi receive thanks from Shettima for their contributions to party stability.
In an unprecedented show of support, President-elect Senator Kashim Shettima has voiced his support for Senators Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau for the top positions of Senate President and Deputy Senate President in the soon-to-be-inaugurated 10th Senate.
Speaking to more than 70 Senators-Elect who are part of the Stability Group championing the emergence of Akpabio and Barau in these roles, Senator Shettima extolled the decision to select Akpabio as the third citizen of the nation as the most prudent decision by the All Progressives Congress, APC leadership, and President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the benefit of a stable and competent political system.
Addressing the concerns of political disunity, the Vice President-elect elucidated, “The President-elect and the vice-president-elect are both Muslims. It is in the interest of the stability and unity of this country that the next position be given to the Christian faith. This is what our leader could do to unite this country in the current circumstances.”
Shettima continued, lauding the skills and capabilities of Senator Akpabio, “he has the exposure, competence, and experience to occupy the office of the Senate President in the 10th Senate, and the same applies to Senator Barau, his deputy.”
Despite his connection with Senator Abdulaziz Yari, Shettima maintained that national considerations surpass personal affiliations. He also expressed gratitude to Governors Nyesom Wike and David Umahi of Rivers and Ebonyi states, respectively, for their significant contributions to the stability of the party.
Looking ahead, the Vice President-elect made it clear that he intends to reach out to APC Senators-Elect who have yet to align with the party’s choices, stating, “My principal, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a veteran politician. He knows how to bring them into the fold before the inauguration of the National Assembly.”
In response, Akpabio, representing the Solidarity Group, welcomed the Vice President-elect’s election and commended his forthcoming role as the Vice President as the correct step forward.
Bridging the Religious Divide: The Move Towards National Stability and Unity
The endorsement by President-elect Senator Kashim Shettima of Senators Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau for the Senate’s top seats has struck a chord with those who advocate for national unity, stability, and competence. This bold move in the political arena holds potential implications that could impact the entire nation.
The rationale behind Shettima’s endorsement points to a larger picture that seeks to balance the country’s two main religious faiths, Islam and Christianity. Recognising the potential divisions that could emerge from having both the President-elect and Vice President-elect being Muslims, Shettima advocates for a Christian to hold the next significant position.
Regarding competence and experience, Akpabio and Barau possess the requisite attributes to undertake leadership roles. Shettima’s decision to prioritise national interest over personal connections shows much-needed maturity and wisdom in political manoeuvres. It serves as a reminder that the nation’s stability and unity should always be above individual relationships or interests.
However, this move also calls for the incoming senators to align with this decision, considering the potential implications for national stability. If the senators-elect recognise the importance of religious balance and national stability, it could pave the way for a more inclusive, unified and competent political environment.
Shettima’s endorsement of Akpabio and Barau could bring about positive changes in the nation’s political landscape. However, this will largely depend on the acceptance of this decision by the incoming senators. This move brings into focus the importance of balance, competence, and unity in the political landscape for the betterment of the nation.
- The Nigerian Senate is the upper house of Nigeria’s bicameral legislature, the National Assembly of Nigeria.
- The Nigerian Senate consists of 109 senators: three from each of the 36 states and one from the Federal Capital Territory.
- The Nigerian Senate’s function includes law-making, representation, and executive oversight.
