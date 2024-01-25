Silence from Governor Abiodun and APC on Ogun Speaker’s Impeachment

In the wake of the unexpected impeachment of the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, Governor Dapo Abiodun, and the state’s All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership have maintained silence. Despite efforts to obtain comments from the Governor and the party’s leadership on Wednesday, no responses were forthcoming. Calls and messages to the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Lekan Adeniran, the APC state chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi, and the Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, remained unanswered.
On Tuesday, Oluomo, representing Ifo State Constituency I, was removed from his position by 18 legislators. At the time of his impeachment, he attended the swearing-in of customary court judges at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, just a short distance from the Assembly complex. He was immediately succeeded by Oludaisi Elemide, representing the Odeda State constituency, as the new Speaker.
Elemide assured that Governor Abiodun had no involvement in the impeachment, stating, “Eighteen members signed for me to be the Speaker. People should remain calm. We are in the custody of all the authority of the House. We are saying that the new leadership will support the Governor.”
The APC lawmaker representing Obafemi/Owode, Damilola Soneye, cited reasons for the impeachment as gross misconduct, including highhandedness, lack of focus and transparency, arrogance, poor leadership style, financial misappropriation, and inciting members against each other.
Former Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Dare Kadiri, who was removed from office after accusing Oluomo of financial impropriety, commented on the impeachment. He said, “The allegations upon which he was impeached were almost the same with the grounds for my grouse against him then.” Kadiri expressed his vindication and happiness over the development, seeing it as a victory for democracy in Ogun State.
Editorial:
The recent impeachment of the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, and the subsequent silence from Governor Dapo Abiodun and the APC leadership reflect a moment of political introspection in our state’s governance. This development, while surprising, underscores the dynamic nature of political leadership and the importance of accountability and transparency in public office.
Though noticeable, the silence from the Governor and the APC might signify a cautious approach in a politically sensitive situation. In such circumstances, due process is essential, and any political actions are taken with the state’s best interests in mind. The swift transition to a new Speaker, Oludaisi Elemide, and his assurance of continued support for the Governor suggest a desire for stability and continuity in governance.
The reasons cited for the impeachment – allegations of misconduct and poor leadership – highlight the need for constant vigilance and integrity in public service. As a collective, we must ensure that our political institutions are effective and embody the principles of fairness and justice.
This incident also reminds us of the delicate balance of power within our political system. It is a call to all stakeholders, including the public, to remain engaged and informed about the workings of our government. As we navigate through these developments, let’s remember that the ultimate goal is to foster a governance framework that is responsive, responsible, and reflective of the people’s will.
Did You Know?
- The Ogun State House of Assembly has the constitutional power to impeach its Speaker based on specific grounds, including misconduct.
- Ifo State Constituency I, represented by the impeached Speaker Olakunle Oluomo, is one of the constituencies in Ogun State.
- The June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, where Oluomo was during his impeachment, is a significant landmark in Ogun State and is often used for official events.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) is the ruling party in Ogun State, reflecting the state’s political landscape.
- The role of a Deputy Speaker in Nigeria’s state assemblies is crucial, often stepping in to lead in the absence of the Speaker.