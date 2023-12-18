Simon Lalong Resigns from FEC to Assume Senate Seat

Simon Lalong, the former Minister of Labour and Employment, has resigned from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet to assume his new role as a senator representing Plateau South. Lalong, who previously served as the Governor of Plateau State, is set to be sworn in this week by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.
Initially declared the loser of the senatorial election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Lalong successfully challenged the result, leading to his victory being confirmed by the Court of Appeal. A lawyer and two-term Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Lalong tendered his resignation following the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday in preparation for his tenure in the National Assembly.
President Tinubu has accepted Lalong’s resignation, with a valedictory session planned for the next FEC meeting announced by presidential aide Imran Muhammad. Sylvanus Namang, the All Progressives Congress (APC) spokesman in Plateau State, also confirmed Lalong’s departure from the FEC.
Lalong received his Certificate of Return last month after the Court of Appeal ordered INEC to issue it following the nullification of the election of Air Vice Marshall Napoleon Bali of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who has since vacated the seat. Lalong’s receipt of the certificate was accompanied by consultations with the President and other party leaders, focusing on his replacement in the FEC. He was allowed to recommend four names as potential replacements.
Party leaders expressed their satisfaction with the resolution of the litigation in Lalong’s favour, believing that his experience as a former House of Assembly Speaker would benefit the Senate. They also considered his decision to join the Senate as a sacrifice for the party, avoiding a supplementary senatorial election that his resignation from the Senate would have necessitated.
Editorial:
Simon Lalong’s resignation from the Federal Executive Council to take up his senatorial seat represents a significant shift in his political career. It highlights the dynamic nature of Nigeria’s political landscape. His decision to move from an executive role to a legislative one underscores the fluidity and interconnectedness of different branches of government in Nigeria.
Lalong’s initial loss in the senatorial election and subsequent victory through legal means is a testament to the complexities of the electoral process in Nigeria. It also reflects the judiciary’s critical role in resolving electoral disputes and ensuring the people’s will is upheld.
His experience as a two-term governor and former Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly is expected to enrich the legislative process in the Senate. Lalong’s deep understanding of governance and legislative procedures will undoubtedly contribute to more informed and effective law-making.
The process of selecting Lalong’s replacement in the FEC also sheds light on the inner workings of political appointments and the considerations that go into such decisions. The opportunity given to Lalong to recommend potential replacements demonstrates the collaborative nature of political appointments within the party structure.
Simon Lalong’s transition from the FEC to the Senate is a move that affects his political trajectory and has implications for governance and policy-making in Nigeria. His experience and expertise will likely be valuable assets in the Senate, contributing to the nation’s legislative development.
Did You Know?
- The Federal Executive Council (FEC) is the principal executive body of the Nigerian government and is responsible for making national policy and administration decisions.
- Plateau South Senatorial District, which Lalong now represents, is one of the three senatorial districts in Plateau State, Nigeria.
- The Nigerian Senate, part of the National Assembly, is the upper chamber of Nigeria’s bicameral legislature, playing a crucial role in law-making and oversight functions.
- The challenging election results in Nigeria often involve complex legal proceedings, highlighting the importance of the judiciary in the democratic process.
- The transition from an executive role to a legislative one, as seen in Lalong’s case, is not uncommon in Nigerian politics and reflects the versatility and adaptability of political leaders in the country.