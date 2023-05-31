Software Expert Witnesses in Peter Obi’s Election Dispute

In an intriguing twist to the presidential poll dispute, Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) introduces a software engineer, Mr Anthony Chinwo, as a witness. The testimony occurred at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in Abuja, where Obi contests the 2023 presidential election results.
Though unfamiliar with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) device, Chinwo, serving as the second petitioners’ witness, assures the court of his extensive understanding of back-end server operations.
During cross-examination, Chinwo, an architect, revealed no direct involvement in the election process. He confirmed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) employed Amazon Web Services (AWS) for the general elections. According to him, AWS offers 99.9% security assurance and is widely preferred for data protection.
Nevertheless, he cautioned,
“AWS deployment is one aspect, yet its effective use is another matter entirely.”
On the method of information gathering for election analysis, Chinwo stated,
“I employed INEC’s publicly available Application Programming Interface (API) to assemble all election-related data. This exercise extended throughout the election period.”
Chinwo contends that INEC should have uploaded data from the polling unit level to its server. Despite not participating in the election or being an Amazon employee, he remained steadfast in his testimony.
The inability to provide specifics about the number of software deployed by INEC for the election stemmed from his non-affiliation with INEC.
Following his release from the witness stand, the court, under Justice Haruna Tsammani, accepted four INEC Forms EC40G from Bayelsa state, presented by Obi through his legal counsel, Mr Patrick Ikweto, SAN. These forms represent summaries of registered voters where no election took place.
All the Respondents objected to the admittance of the Exhibits but deferred their reasoning to the last written address.
The court adjourned further proceedings, awaiting an application from Obi and the LP requesting permission to question INEC about the technology used during the general elections. Respondents insist this application, which proposes 12 pressing questions, was submitted outside the pre-hearing period and therefore calls for its dismissal.
The petitioners argue these questions are crucial to their case against President Tinubu’s election victory.
Editorial
Investigating Election Technology: A Necessity for Democratic Transparency
Recent developments in the dispute over the 2023 presidential election results underline the importance of technological transparency in electoral processes. At the heart of the matter, the Labour Party’s candidate, Mr Peter Obi, presents a software engineer, Mr Anthony Chinwo, to testify on the technological aspects of the election.
The introduction of technology in election processes, while aiming to foster transparency, speed, and efficiency, raises valid concerns about its application and security. It’s evident in the software engineer’s cross-examination, where he points out that the deployment of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and its practical use are two different things.
Given the magnitude and implications of elections, stakeholders and the public must be assured of the reliability and security of these technologies. The request to question INEC’s technological use during the elections seems fair and necessary.
Acknowledging the respondent’s objection to the application’s timing, the quest for democratic transparency and credibility should surpass procedural hurdles. The questions proposed by the petitioners are relevant to understanding the technological framework, its implementation, and any anomalies that might have occurred.
Responding to this situation necessitates a balanced and responsible approach from the courts and INEC. A thorough examination of the technologies involved and their deployment should be undertaken, providing comprehensive answers to the questions raised by the petitioners.
Such a process illuminates this case and contributes to future elections’ credibility and fairness. Therefore, stakeholders, including those in power, must ensure this case is treated with the transparency it deserves.
Did you know?
- The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is a recent addition to Nigeria’s electoral technology. It was introduced to improve the voter accreditation process.
- Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a leading provider of on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments on a metered pay-as-you-go basis.
- As of 2023, AWS controls about 32% of the cloud market share, making it one of the most utilised cloud platforms in the world.
- Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) in elections allow for real-time access to election data, contributing to transparency.
- INEC’s use of AWS and APIs in the 2023 elections marked a significant advancement in Nigeria’s electoral technology usage.
