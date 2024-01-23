Sokoto State Gears Up for Smooth Re-run Elections in 46 Polling Units

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Sokoto State has announced its preparedness for the upcoming re-run elections, set to occur in 46 polling units across the state. This development follows the annulment of certain elections by the appeal court, prompting INEC to schedule the re-run for February 3, in line with the judicial directive.
Muhammad Hassan Ka’oje, the Public Affairs Officer of INEC in Sokoto, released a statement to the press on Tuesday. He confirmed that the court-ordered re-run elections would occur in the Yabo/Shagari federal constituency, Bodinga North, and Tambuwal West state constituencies. The statement emphasized INEC’s commitment to ensuring a smooth and fair electoral process, allowing all eligible voters to exercise their franchise.
The commission clarified that only voters possessing permanent voter cards registered in the designated polling units can participate in these elections. The Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) will also be deployed for accreditation and voting purposes. The voting process is scheduled to commence at 8:30 am and conclude by 2:30 pm, with provisions to accommodate those in the queue by the closing time.
INEC also instructed political parties to initiate their campaigns starting January 5 and conclude by February 1, 2024, adhering to legal provisions.
Editorial
As Sokoto State approaches its re-run elections in 46 polling units, it’s a pivotal moment for democracy and the electoral process in Nigeria. The Independent National Electoral Commission’s readiness to conduct these elections is not just about logistical preparation; it’s a reaffirmation of our commitment to democratic principles and the rule of law.
The decision to hold re-run elections following the appeal court’s nullification is a testament to our nation’s dedication to ensuring that every vote counts and that electoral outcomes genuinely reflect the people’s will. It’s crucial that we, as a society, support and respect these processes, as they are fundamental to the integrity of our democracy.
Using the Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is a significant step towards enhancing the credibility and transparency of the voting process. By ensuring that only registered voters in the affected polling units can vote, INEC upholds the principle of one person, one vote. This technology also serves as a deterrent to electoral malpractices, strengthening public confidence in the electoral system.
As the political parties gear up for their campaigns, they must do so in a manner that respects the law and the spirit of fair play. The peaceful conduct of these campaigns and the subsequent elections will send a strong message about our collective commitment to a peaceful and democratic Nigeria.
The re-run elections in Sokoto State are more than just a procedural necessity; they reflect our nation’s resilience and dedication to upholding democratic values. Let’s all play our part in ensuring these elections are conducted freely, fairly, and peacefully.
Did You Know?
- Sokoto State, located in northwest Nigeria, was formed in 1976 when the then North-Western State was divided into Sokoto and Niger states.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was established in 1998 to oversee elections in Nigeria, replacing the previous electoral commission.
- INEC introduced the Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to enhance the accuracy and integrity of the voter accreditation process.
- Nigeria’s electoral law mandates that a re-run election must be conducted within 21 days of an annulled election.
- Sokoto State is known as the ‘Seat of the Caliphate’, reflecting its historical significance as the centre of the Sokoto Caliphate, which was established in the early 19th century.