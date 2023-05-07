South-East Senators Push for APC to Allocate Senate Presidency in 10th Assembly

The Senate South-East Caucus is appealing to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to allocate the Senate Presidency for the 10th Assembly to the South-East.
A communique signed Sunday at the end of the caucus’s meeting in Abuja emphasizes their request.
Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP-Anambra) read the communique, which also called on President-elect Sen. Bola Tinubu to ensure the position goes to the South-East.
According to the caucus, the incoming Tinubu administration must address this issue by allowing the South-East to provide the next Senate President.
The communique highlights the importance of maintaining Nigeria’s unity and ensuring fairness among the Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba geopolitical zones.
The caucus suggests that allowing the South-East to produce the next Senate President would restore confidence in the unity of Nigeria for the people in the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones.
The group urges the APC to prioritize national interest and promote ethnoreligious inclusivity for a strong, united, progressive, prosperous, equitable, and just democratic nation.
Editor’s Note
The Senate South-East Caucus’s call for the APC to allocate the Senate Presidency for the 10th Assembly to the South-East is a reasonable request that warrants serious consideration.
Fair representation of Nigeria’s diverse ethnic groups is crucial for maintaining unity and promoting equitable power distribution.
As it stands, the South East has been underrepresented in critical political positions, which has caused feelings of marginalization and a lack of belonging.
It is in the nation’s best interest to address this imbalance by considering the South-East for the Senate Presidency.
This could foster unity and bolster confidence in Nigeria’s commitment to fairness.
Those in power should seize this opportunity to demonstrate their dedication to inclusivity and the unity of Nigeria.
The APC and President-elect Sen. Bola Tinubu must consider the broader implications of their decision and take necessary steps to ensure that all geopolitical zones in Nigeria are fairly represented.
We, as readers and citizens, should advocate for inclusivity and fairness in our political system.
We must hold our leaders accountable for their decisions and demand a fair distribution of power that reflects Nigeria’s diverse population.
Addressing the South-East’s underrepresentation in the Senate Presidency ensures Nigeria’s unity and progress.
This decision carries significant weight and will demonstrate the nation’s commitment to fairness, inclusivity, and equity for all its citizens.
