South-South Group Pledges to Resist Alleged Witch-Hunt Against Senator Akpabio

The South-South Solidarity Group (SSSG) has pledged to stand against any purported sabotage or persecution aimed at impeding Senator Godswill Akpabio’s rise to the Presidency of the 10th Senate.
This resolve was voiced in a statement signed by SSSG Convener Peter Ikpen Ilefa, who also questioned the ongoing investigation of Senator Akpabio. The group pointed fingers at the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, accusing him of orchestrating a witch-hunt under the guise of investigating Akpabio’s tenure as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.
The SSSG lauded Senator Akpabio’s efforts at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), where he instituted a forensic audit of the board, which the group believes deserves accolades rather than suspicion. However, they see this move as a bid to disrupt his Senate presidency aspirations.
In part, the statement read, “The choice of Senator Godswill Akpabio as the next Senate President by the President and the All Progressives Congress is considered strategic for a region that has been estranged from the office of the Senate President since the second republic.”
The group also accused Senator Lawan of focusing on a witch-hunt rather than resolving issues within the 9th Assembly. They stressed their disdain for political ploys aimed at ruining their leaders’ chances of serving the nation.
Moreover, the SSSG is determined to reject any adverse report from the Committee by Senate President Ahmed Lawan to investigate Sen. Akpabio. They called for the South-South region’s concerns to be taken seriously for Nigeria’s peace.
The group asserts that the ad hoc committee set up to investigate the 2021, 2022, and 2023 budgets of the NDDC is merely a ploy against Senator Akpabio’s ambitions. They believe his aspirations to become the next Senate President have ruffled feathers, leading to contrived allegations that tarnish his reputation.
Finally, the SSSG urged the All Progressives Congress’s leadership to stand against any injustice or persecution against Senator Akpabio.
Editorial The Unseen Politics Behind the Senate Presidency Race
As the race for the 10th Senate Presidency unfolds, it seems surrounded by a cloud of controversy, predominantly revolving around Senator Godswill Akpabio.
A focal point of concern raised by the South-South Solidarity Group is the apparent witch-hunt against Senator Akpabio, orchestrated, they believe, by the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan.
At the heart of the conflict are claims of an undue investigation into Akpabio’s term as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs. Supporters of Akpabio argue that his initiative to execute a forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission deserves commendation, not suspicion.
On the other hand, his critics may see this audit as a potential source of incriminating evidence.
Such political manoeuvring is not new in the world of politics.
However, it becomes concerning when it threatens to derail the democratic process and the principles of fair competition.
The real issue here is the fate of Akpabio’s ambition and Nigeria’s political landscape, where power plays can often overshadow the greater good.
Therefore, the need for transparency, due process, and fair play cannot be overemphasized in this situation.
Regardless of the outcome, it is paramount that these principles are upheld not just for the benefit of the candidates involved but for the sake of Nigeria’s democracy.