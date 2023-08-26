Southern Kaduna Group Seeks Ministerial Role for Inclusion

The Southern Kaduna Renewed Hope Movement of Nigeria urges President Bola Tinubu to appoint a minister from their region.
This call aims to rectify the area’s alleged marginalization under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration for the past eight years.
Yusuf Kanhu, the group’s National Coordinator, voiced this appeal at a news conference. He insists that Kaduna State’s Federal Executive Council representation should come from the southern part of the state.
This is because the governor and speaker hail from the northern and central senatorial districts, respectively.
The group proposes Abdulmalik Durunguwa, a Southern Kaduna native, for the ministerial role. This comes after the Senate did not clear the previous nominee, Nasir El-Rufai, due to a security report against him.
El-Rufai had initially been nominated by President Tinubu. However, following the Senate’s decision, he withdrew his interest and recommended his former commissioner, Jafaru Sani, as his replacement.
Editorial:
The Southern Kaduna Renewed Hope Movement’s demand for a ministerial appointment is more than a mere political request; it’s a cry for equitable representation.
The group’s claim of marginalization under the APC administration for nearly a decade is a serious allegation that warrants immediate attention.
The government must address this issue head-on to ensure that all regions are adequately represented at both the state and federal levels.
Ignoring such calls could exacerbate regional tensions and undermine national unity.
Moreover, the Senate’s decision to withhold El-Rufai’s nomination based on a security report raises questions about the vetting process for ministerial appointments.
It’s crucial for the government to be transparent about the criteria used in these selections to maintain public trust.
Did You Know?
- Southern Kaduna is predominantly Christian and has been a flashpoint for religious and ethnic tensions in Nigeria.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of Nigeria’s two major political parties, founded in 2013.
- Kaduna State is divided into three senatorial districts: Kaduna North, Kaduna Central, and Kaduna South.
- Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna State, is a controversial figure known for his outspoken views.
- The Federal Executive Council is the cabinet of Nigeria and is responsible for advising the President.