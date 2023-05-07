Southwest Pensioners Urge Preservation of May 29 Handover Date

Under the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), retirees in the Southwest geopolitical zone warned this weekend against attempts to postpone the May 29 handover date, calling for the preservation of the current date to prevent an unnecessary constitutional crisis.
The pensioners also urged Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to focus on policies that will enhance their living standards, following the example of outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari over the past eight years.
During a press briefing following a zonal meeting attended by representatives from Osun, Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti, Oyo, and Ondo, the NUP leadership expressed their views in Akure, Ondo state states.
Comrade Olusegun Abatan, the Zonal Public Relations Officer of the union and Secretary of Oyo State NUP emphasized the importance of maintaining the constitutionally prescribed handover date and allowing the judiciary to handle election petitions in due course.
Editorial
Supporting Pensioners and Upholding the Constitution
The warning by retirees in the Southwest geopolitical zone against changing the May 29 handover date is a crucial reminder of the importance of preserving constitutional processes.
Postponing the handover date could trigger an avoidable constitutional crisis, severely affecting the country’s political stability.
The judiciary must be allowed to address election petitions, ensuring that justice prevails.
The pensioners’ call for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prioritize their welfare, as outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari has done, is a reasonable demand.
As the incoming President, Tinubu should demonstrate his commitment to the welfare of retirees, implementing policies that improve their living conditions.
The country needs to respect the constitution and uphold the rule of law.
Those in power should listen to the voice of the pensioners, ensuring that the handover date remains unchanged and that the welfare of retirees is a top priority.
This will ensure stability and guarantee that the needs of this essential demographic are addressed.
