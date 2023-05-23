Southwest Professionals Endorse Abbas, Kalu for House of Representatives Leadership Positions

Article Summary
- A group known as the League of Southwest Professionals has endorsed Tajudeen Abbas and Ben Kalu as a speaker and deputy speaker in the House of Representatives.
- The group praised Abbas’ record of bill sponsorship and believes he is ready for more responsibility.
- It also expects that Abbas and Kalu can bring experience and maturity and act as bridge-builders between the legislative and executive arms of government.
News Story
The League of Southwest Professionals, a group of distinguished individuals from the southwest region of Nigeria, has officially expressed support for the political aspirations of Tajudeen Abbas and Ben Kalu to assume the positions of speaker and deputy speaker in the House of Representatives.
Abbas currently represents the Zaria federal constituency, while Kalu represents the Bende federal constituency of Abia State.
The group’s statement, issued by its Communications Director, Abiodun Yusuf, expressed concern about the degeneration of democratic discourse, noting a regrettable shift towards ethnicity and religion rather than focusing on competence and capacity. While acknowledging Nigeria’s diversity, the League stressed the strength that lies within that diversity.
Their endorsement of Abbas is based on his track record in the House of Representatives, where he has sponsored numerous bills. According to the League, his performance indicates he is ready for higher responsibilities. Specifically, Abbas is credited with sponsoring 43 bills in the 8th Assembly and 73 bills in the 9th Assembly.
In addition to endorsing Abbas, the League believes that together with Kalu, they can bring a wealth of experience and maturity and act as bridge-builders between the legislative and executive arms of government.
Their statement also refutes the notion that legislative activism should involve a combative approach, suggesting instead that leadership that can negotiate on behalf of members is necessary to ensure gains are achieved without rancour.
Editorial
Southwest Professionals’ Endorsement of Abbas, Kalu: A Step Towards Merit-Based Politics
In a remarkable demonstration of support, the League of Southwest Professionals has endorsed the aspirations of Tajudeen Abbas and Ben Kalu to become a speaker and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives.
This endorsement serves as a clear signal of the shift towards merit-based politics, a breath of fresh air in a nation where political conversations often devolve into issues of ethnicity and religion.
Abbas’ track record in the House of Representatives has resonated with the group. His impressive sponsorship of 43 bills in the 8th Assembly and 73 in the 9th Assembly is evidence of his commitment to his duties.
Meanwhile, the endorsement of Ben Kalu, alongside Abbas, is a testament to the League’s belief in the duo’s ability to bridge gaps between the legislative and executive arms of government.
This endorsement underscores the necessity for competence and capacity to guide political appointments instead of the divisive politics of religion and ethnicity. Indeed, merit should be the guiding principle in our democracy, and this endorsement brings us a step closer to that ideal.
Did You Know?
- The House of Representatives is the lower chamber of Nigeria’s bicameral National Assembly. The Senate is the upper chamber.
- The Speaker of the House of Representatives is the political head of the House.
- The House of Representatives has 360 members representing the 360 federal constituencies of Nigeria.