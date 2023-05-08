Soyinka Denies Need for ‘Reconciliation’ in Obi Visit Reports

Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka has refuted media claims that the word ‘reconciliation’ was relevant to Peter Obi’s recent visit to his residence.
Soyinka stated that he knew and could relate to Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the February 25 elections, but emphasized that there were no issues requiring reconciliation between them.
Obi’s supporters had previously criticized Soyinka for his comments on Datti Baba-Ahmed’s statement.
Obi visited Soyinka at his Ogun State residence on Sunday.
In a statement released Monday, Soyinka clarified that “reconciliation” was not discussed during the visit, describing it as a “diversionary invocation.”
Editorial Note
The Misuse of ‘Reconciliation’
The recent visit of Peter Obi to Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka’s residence has sparked debate about the need for ‘reconciliation’ between the two.
However, Soyinka has clarified that the term is inappropriate and misleading, as no such issues existed between them.
In today’s world of sensationalism, it is essential to focus on the facts and avoid twisting events to fit a more attention-grabbing narrative.
The media is responsible for reporting the truth and not creating false stories that only serve to divide society further.
Rather than sensationalizing events or using misleading terminology, journalists should be diligent in their reporting and ensure accurate facts.
As readers, we must demand transparency and accuracy in our news.
The truth is powerful and should not be sacrificed for the sake of a headline.
In light of the recent developments, we call on the media to maintain high standards of journalism and focus on the facts.
We also urge readers to critically examine the news they consume, promoting responsible reporting and holding journalists accountable.
