Stakeholders Reveal Unconventional Methods of Minority Nasarawa Lawmakers in Plenary Session

On Friday, Nasarawa state stakeholders laid bare an unconventional manoeuvre in which ten Members-elect of the 24-member state assembly purportedly borrowed a local government’s mace for an unsanctioned sitting outside the Assembly Complex.
“The G-10 borrowed the mace of the local government’s legislative arm for their external Assembly sitting. They do not possess the authentic mace,” the stakeholders stated. Concurrently, they admonished the state Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule warned against unrest in the legislative arm that his interference in the Assembly’s leadership recruitment process is a harbinger of disaster and anarchy.
The stakeholders’ convener, Comrade David Manga, expressed dismay during a Friday news conference in Abuja. He highlighted the current turmoil at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, which has led to chaos and disruption of state peace, leaving Nasarawa in the limelight for the wrong reasons.
Editorial
In the Shadow of the Mace: Unravelling the Nasarawa Assembly Crisis
The recent revelation by stakeholders in Nasarawa state, where ten Members-elect allegedly borrowed a local government’s mace for an unofficial sitting, shines a spotlight on a worrying trend in our legislative procedures.
While the opposition might argue that these events reflect a healthy competition for power within the Assembly, it’s critical to remember that such actions undermine the sanctity and decorum of our democratic institutions.
This trend is not just an issue of the so-called “G-10” group and their unusual choice to conduct a sitting outside the Assembly Complex. It symbolises a deeper issue – the potential subversion of democratic principles in favour of personal agendas.
Addressing this issue requires a renewed commitment to democracy, starting with respect for institutional processes. The authentic mace, the symbol of legislative authority, should be present in all assembly sittings, and these settings should occur within the designated Assembly Complex.
Furthermore, the governor’s alleged interference in the Assembly’s leadership recruitment process could destabilise the democratic fabric. The governor must recognise the limits of his authority and let the Assembly independently elect its leadership.
For us, as engaged citizens, this is a call to demand transparency and integrity from our elected officials. We must ensure that the rule of law is upheld and that our democratic institutions remain strong and uncompromised.
Did You Know?
- The mace symbolises legislative authority, and its presence is necessary for any assembly sitting.
- In most democracies, the leadership of the legislative Assembly is elected by the assembly members themselves, without external interference.
- The peaceful transition of power within an assembly is a hallmark of a stable democracy.
