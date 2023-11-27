Supporters Rally in Ibadan for Kano Governor Yusuf

In a recent development, supporters of Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, gathered at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex in Ibadan, Oyo State, to stage a peaceful protest. This demonstration was aimed at advocating for the maintenance of the current political status in Kano State.
The protest follows a controversial ruling by the Court of Appeal, which overturned Yusuf’s victory in the Kano State Governorship Election and declared Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner. This decision sparked protests in Kano due to alleged discrepancies in the certified true copy of the judgment.
In Ibadan, Yusuf’s supporters took to the streets, displaying placards with messages like ‘Justice for Kano,’ ‘Kano Abba Muka Zaba,’ and ‘Kano voted for Abba.’ They called on the judiciary to respect the electorate’s choice and warned against any actions that could incite unrest in Kano and other regions.
Ahmad Sawaba, the Special Adviser to the Kano State Governor on Wildlife Preservation, spoke to the media in Ibadan. He urged the Supreme Court to carefully review the lower courts’ judgments and deliver justice. Sawaba emphasized that the people of Kano State had voted for Yusuf and that their decision should be respected to avoid turning the state into a conflict zone.
This situation has raised concerns within the Yoruba community in Kano, fearing potential backlash following the protests and the controversial court ruling.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we observe with keen interest the unfolding political drama in Kano State, marked by the recent protests in Ibadan in support of Governor Abba Yusuf. The peaceful demonstration by Yusuf’s supporters, following the Court of Appeal’s decision to overturn his election victory, underscores the deep-rooted passion and involvement of citizens in the democratic process.
The discrepancy noted in the court’s judgment and the certified true copy has not only caused confusion but also raised questions about the transparency and integrity of the judicial process. The Supreme Court must address these concerns thoroughly and impartially. The judiciary’s role in upholding the sanctity of the electoral process is crucial in maintaining public trust and stability.
The peaceful nature of the protest in Ibadan is commendable. It reflects a mature approach to expressing dissent and seeking redress. However, the underlying tensions and the potential for conflict cannot be ignored. The authorities must ensure that the situation does not escalate into violence, particularly considering the fears expressed by the Yoruba community in Kano.
As we approach the Supreme Court’s review of this case, it is essential to remember that the core of this issue is the will of the people. The electoral process must be respected, and the voice of the electorate must be heard. The resolution of this case will not only impact Kano State but also set a precedent for electoral justice and democracy in Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Kano’s Political Significance: Kano State is one of Nigeria’s most politically significant states, often seen as a bellwether in national elections.
- Diverse Population: Kano is known for its diverse population, including a significant number of non-indigenous residents.
- Historical Landmarks: The state is home to several historical landmarks, including the ancient Kano City Walls.
- Economic Hub: Kano serves as a major commercial and industrial hub in Northern Nigeria.
- Cultural Diversity: The state is renowned for its rich cultural heritage, including the famous Durbar festival.