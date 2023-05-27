Supreme Court Accuses PDP of Using Social Media to Intimidate Justices

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is utilizing social media to intimidate and harass justices.
The accusation was made by Justice Inyang Okoro of the Supreme Court while delivering judgment on an appeal filed by the PDP. The party sought to invalidate the election of President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, arguing that his running mate, Kashim Shettima, was guilty of double nomination.
A five-member apex court panel dismissed the appeal, ruling that the appellant lacked the legal standing to initiate the lawsuit.
Okoro stated that the appellant attempted to mislead the Supreme Court by asserting that the lower court had found evidence of double nomination. He decried the PDP’s use of social media to “terrorize and bully” the Supreme Court justices, labelling it appalling and unprofessional.
In his judgement, Justice Okoro noted, “The political party sent to the INEC same 6th of July, 2022 the notice of withdrawal. That is as at the 6th of July, 2022 there was no longer nomination of the 4th respondent for Borno central senatorial district and there could not have been double nomination on the 14th of July 2022.”
Justice Okoro dismissed the appeal due to lack of merit and upheld the costs determined by the lead judgement.
Editorial Judicial Integrity and Social Media: The PDP’s Accusation
The Supreme Court’s recent accusation that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is using social media to intimidate justices is a serious matter that warrants a robust discussion about the role of social media in judicial proceedings and democracy.
This situation underscores the potential of social media platforms to be misused as a tool for manipulation and harassment, even in the highest echelons of justice.
Justice Inyang Okoro’s statement represents a concern for the integrity and independence of the judiciary. A key aspect of democracy, an independent judiciary is crucial for maintaining the rule of law, providing checks and balances, and upholding the rights of citizens.
However, when political parties use platforms like social media to influence or intimidate justices, the very fabric of democracy could be threatened.
It is critical to balance freedom of speech and the need to safeguard the judiciary from undue influence. The alleged actions of the PDP, if true, represent an overreach that could damage the public’s trust in the impartiality of the judiciary.
The role of political parties is to provide alternative viewpoints and contest elections, not to interfere with the judicial process.
The judiciary, the political class, and social media platforms must work together to find ways to protect the integrity of legal processes from digital harassment while also preserving the open discourse that social media platforms offer. It’s a delicate balance, but it’s essential to the health of our democracy.
Did you know?
- The Supreme Court of Nigeria is the highest court in the land and the final court of appeals. It is an integral part of the independent judiciary, crucial to maintaining the rule of law in the country.
- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is one of the major political parties in Nigeria. It has been in power at various times since the return of democracy in 1999.