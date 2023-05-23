Supreme Court Set to Rule on President-elect Tinubu’s Eligibility Dispute

Article Summary
- The Supreme Court has slated May 26 for the verdict on an appeal questioning the eligibility of President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President-elect Senator Kashim Shettima.
- The appeal was lodged by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who argue that the nomination of Shettima contravened the Electoral Act, 2022.
- PDP asserts that Shettima was nominated twice for the Vice Presidential and Borno Central Senatorial positions, a legal infringement.
- The respondents, including Tinubu and the APC, contest that the suit lacks merit and should be dismissed.
- The Federal High Court had dismissed the case, a decision upheld by the Court of Appeal, terming PDP’s action as meddling in APC’s affairs.
News Story
In a move set to have significant implications for the Nigerian political landscape, the Supreme Court has scheduled May 26 as the day to pass judgement on an appeal that questions the legitimacy of President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to vie in the recent presidential elections.
This case, identified as SC/CV/501/2023, was initiated by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which argues for the disqualification of both Tinubu and Vice President-elect Senator Kashim Shettima.
The basis of PDP’s appeal lies in their contention that the nomination process of Shettima as Vice Presidential candidate by the APC and Tinubu violated Sections 29(1), 33, 35, and 84(1) and (2) of the Electoral Act, 2022, as amended.
The opposition asserts that Shettima’s nomination for the Vice Presidential position and the Borno Central Senatorial seat is a blatant breach of the law.
Moreover, PDP is calling for the court to annul Tinubu and Shettima’s candidacies, alongside an order to direct the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove their names from the eligible candidate’s list for the presidential election.
However, Tinubu, APC, and INEC, respondents in this case, are calling for dismissing the appeal. They argue that PDP’s suit is devoid of merit and question PDP’s legal standing to initiate the action and the court’s jurisdiction over an issue they argue is within a political party’s internal affairs.
Editorial
A Test of Nigeria’s Democracy: The Tinubu Eligibility Saga
The date is set. On May 26, Nigeria’s Supreme Court is scheduled to decide on an appeal that challenges the eligibility of President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President-elect Senator Kashim Shettima to stand in the recent presidential elections.
This issue, brought forth by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), presents an intriguing examination of the Nigerian political landscape.
The appeal lodged by PDP is not without its merits. The contention that the nomination of Shettima as Vice Presidential candidate and as the Borno Central Senatorial candidate breaches the Electoral Act 2022 is plausible.
Such a double nomination raises legal compliance, fairness, and political integrity questions. Yet, the Supreme Court’s decision will provide ultimate clarity.
However, the respondents—Tinubu, the APC, and INEC—also present a valid argument. They challenge the PDP’s legal standing to initiate the action and the court’s jurisdiction over issues they believe reside within the political party’s internal matters. This stance illuminates the balance of power between political parties and the courts, underscoring the need for a line of demarcation.
In light of the impending Supreme Court decision, Nigerian citizens should be aware and engaged. Democracy thrives in an environment of informed and active citizen participation. Regardless of its outcome, this court ruling will set a precedent for future electoral disputes and further shape the country’s political landscape.
Yet, it is clear that a change is needed. First, the government should refine and clarify the electoral laws to prevent ambiguity. Clear guidelines will ensure fair and transparent electoral processes, eliminating potential conflicts such as this one.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria operates a multi-party political system with over 60 registered political parties.
- The Supreme Court of Nigeria is the highest in the land, with final decisions.
- The President and Vice President of Nigeria are elected on the same ticket by popular vote for a four-year term.
- Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the President-elect, is a former Governor of Lagos State.
- Senator Kashim Shettima, the Vice President-elect, is a former Governor of Borno State.
