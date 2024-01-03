Taye Adebisi, a renowned Fuji musician from Ibadan, Oyo State, better known as Taye Currency, shared a remarkable story of financial liberation at the annual Oshodi Day event on December 27, 2023. He recounted how the late former governor of Oyo State, Christopher Alao-Akala, paid him N99 million for participating in the 2011 governorship campaign. This payment significantly transformed Taye Currency’s financial status.
Taye Currency’s narrative began with his confrontation with Alao-Akala at the governor’s Ogbomoso residence, where he expressed frustration over delayed payments for his campaign performances. This boldness stemmed from a previous incident where he challenged the late Lamidi Adedibu, a prominent figure in the state’s Peoples Democratic Party, over unpaid royalties. Adedibu’s subsequent visit and apology to Taye Currency’s home marked a turning point in his approach to asserting his rights.
During the confrontation with Alao-Akala, Taye Currency revealed he was owed N500,000 and had not been paid. Alao-Akala, surprised by this, immediately instructed his First Lady, Mrs Kemi Alao-Akala, to ensure Taye Currency was paid promptly for future performances. The late governor then ordered a staggering payment of N99 million for Taye Currency’s participation in campaigns across the 33 Local Government Areas of the state. This payment settled his dues and left him with a substantial sum of N60 million.
Taye Currency’s involvement in politics extended beyond his musical contributions. He was appointed the Culture Ambassador during Governor Seyi Makinde’s first term, recognising his active role in the governor’s campaign. His son, Yusuf Adebisi, also ventured into politics, winning a seat in the Oyo State House of Assembly for Ibadan South-West Constituency 1. He earned Taye Currency the affectionate nickname “Baba Honourable.”
Editorial:
The story of Taye Currency and his financial windfall from the late Governor Alao-Akala’s campaign is a fascinating glimpse into the intersection of entertainment, politics, and personal empowerment. It’s a narrative that underscores the unique dynamics of Nigerian politics, where cultural figures like musicians can play a significant role in political campaigns, influencing public opinion and rallying support.
Taye Currency’s experience is not just a tale of financial gain; it’s a story of assertiveness and recognising one’s worth. His decision to confront Alao-Akala over delayed payments reflects a broader theme of self-advocacy and the importance of artists and professionals in demanding fair treatment and compensation. This incident also highlights the philanthropic nature of some political figures, who use their positions to support and elevate others in their community.
Taye Currency’s journey from a musician to a cultural ambassador and the father of a state assembly member illustrates the fluidity between different spheres of public life in Nigeria. It shows how individuals can leverage their talents and platforms to create broader cultural and political impacts.
As we reflect on this story, it’s essential to consider the role of artists in political processes and the power dynamics at play. It’s a reminder of the potential for cultural figures to effect change and the importance of recognising and valuing their contributions. In a society where politics and entertainment often intertwine, stories like Taye Currency offer insights into the complexities and opportunities within this interplay.
Did You Know?
- Fuji music, a genre Taye Currency is famous for, originated from the improvisation of traditional Muslim Ajisari music in Nigeria.
- Christopher Alao-Akala, who served as the Governor of Oyo State from 2007 to 2011, was known for his philanthropic activities and was affectionately called “ATM” by some for his generosity.
- The Oyo State House of Assembly, where Taye Currency’s son serves, is the legislative arm of the Oyo State government and is responsible for making laws for the state.
- The annual Oshodi Day celebration, where Taye Currency shared his story, is a significant cultural event in Oyo State, showcasing the region’s rich heritage and community spirit.
- The role of a Culture Ambassador, which Taye Currency held, involves promoting and preserving a community or region’s cultural heritage and values.