Tensions Rise as Edo Deputy Governor’s Office Relocated

The ongoing rift between Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, intensifies. Shaibu is set to be moved to an office outside the Government House.
The new location, discovered on Saturday, is at No. 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, near the Government House.
The discord between the state’s top officials became public when Shaibu sought legal intervention to prevent his impeachment. Both the governor and the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, have denied any such plans.
Speculations suggest that Shaibu’s aspirations to succeed Obaseki might be the root cause of the tension.
Last Sunday, security personnel barred the deputy governor from accessing the governor during an interdenominational service. This incident occurred the same day Shaibu reaffirmed his loyalty to Obaseki but maintained his gubernatorial ambitions.
The situation escalated on Monday when the state government disbanded Shaibu’s media team after a disagreement at a state function.
Editorial:
The Obaseki-Shaibu Rift: A Test of Democratic Resilience in Edo State
The widening chasm between Edo State’s Governor and his Deputy is not just a political tussle; it reflects the fragile state of democratic institutions in Nigeria.
How the deputy governor’s relocation was handled, without transparency and amidst rising tensions, is a cause for concern.
If not addressed, such internal conflicts can destabilise governance and hinder developmental projects. Leaders must prioritise the welfare of their citizens over personal ambitions.
The Edo State leadership must find a way to reconcile their differences and work cohesively for the betterment of their constituents.
Did You Know?
- Edo State, located in southern Nigeria, is rich in history and culture, with the ancient city of Benin as its capital.
- The state has a diverse population with over 3 million inhabitants representing various ethnic groups.
- Edo State is known for its bronze art and artefacts dating back to the 13th century.
- The state has a vibrant arts scene, with festivals, traditional dances, and music playing a significant role in its cultural heritage.
- Edo State has been a focal point for political activities in Nigeria, with several key political figures hailing from the region.