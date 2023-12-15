Three More Commissioners Resign from Fubara’s Administration

The Rivers State Executive Council witnessed a significant shake-up as three more commissioners resigned. Dr. Jacobson Nbina, the Commissioner for Transportation; Dr. Gift Worlu, the Commissioner for Housing; and Austen Ben-Chioma, the Commissioner for Environment, have all resigned. These departures were confirmed through separate letters addressed to the governor via the Secretary to the State Government.
Both Nbina and Ben-Chioma previously served as commissioners in the administration of the immediate past governor, Nyesom Wike. Their resignations follow the recent political turmoil in the state, which includes the bombing of the State House of Assembly on October 29, 2023. This brings the total number of commissioners who have resigned to nine.
In a telephone conversation, Nbina confirmed his resignation, stating, “Yes, I have yesterday (Thursday).” When asked his reasons, he replied, “The reason is personal to me and my family commitments. I don’t have any issue with the governor. It is very personal.”
Speculations are rife that these resignations may be a prelude to the commissioners defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC), although this has not been officially confirmed. Chief Tony Okocha, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC in Rivers State, hinted at a significant event, saying, “You will see the tsunami that will happen that day.”
Editorial
The recent wave of resignations from the Rivers State Executive Council, including the latest departures of three commissioners, signals a period of political reevaluation and realignment within the state. At Yohaig NG, we recognise the complexities and personal considerations that drive such decisions, especially in the volatile arena of Nigerian politics.
The resignations, coming in the wake of the State House of Assembly bombing, reflect the turbulent political climate in Rivers State. While the reasons cited are personal and family commitments, the timing and the number of resignations suggest deeper political undercurrents. These moves could potentially reshape the political landscape of Rivers State, especially if they lead to defections to other parties.
In this context, it is crucial to consider the impact of such political shifts on governance and policy implementation. The departure of key officials can disrupt the continuity of government projects and initiatives, affecting the state’s overall development.
As observers and commentators, we advocate for stability and continuity in governance despite the inevitable changes in political affiliations. Political leaders must prioritise their constituencies’ welfare and development over personal or party interests.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State, located in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, is known for its vast oil and gas reserves.
- The State House of Assembly in Rivers State plays a crucial role in the legislative process, shaping policies and laws that impact the state.
- Political defections, a common occurrence in Nigerian politics, often lead to significant shifts in the balance of power within state governments and the national assembly.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of Nigeria’s major political parties, often competing with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for dominance in various states.
- The role of a state commissioner in Nigeria is akin to that of a minister at the federal level, overseeing specific governmental departments and implementing policies.