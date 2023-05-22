Tinubu and APC Contest Consolidation of Election Petitions

Article Summary
- President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have opposed the move to consolidate three different petitions challenging the results of the 2023 presidential election.
- Tinubu, represented by his legal team, argued that consolidating the petitions could negatively affect his ability to defend against the claims raised by the petitioners adequately.
- The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has revealed its plan to consolidate the petitions under Paragraph 50 of the First Schedule to the Electoral Act.
News Story
On Monday, President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) opposed the initiative to consolidate three separate petitions to nullify the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.
Tinubu’s legal team, led by Chief Akin Olujinmi, argued that consolidating all the petitions would hinder his ability to counter the charges levied against him by the petitioners efficiently.
“My lords, the issue of justice should be a restraint on the power of this court to exercise its discretion in granting the order for consolidation,” Tinubu requested, emphasizing that the petitioners raised various issues against him and sought different reliefs.
The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), seated in Abuja, has previously stated its intention to consolidate all the petitions. Accordingly, the court, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, stated that it had the authority under Paragraph 50 of the First Schedule to the Electoral Act to merge the petitions and adjudicate them collectively.
However, during Monday’s resumed proceedings, Tinubu’s lawyer argued that the provision of the Electoral Act the court referred to was not absolute.
“There are issues raised in one petition that are not there in others. The issues vary. The same goes for evidential issues that are based on pleadings that have been exchanged by parties in this case,” he said, firmly refusing the consolidation of the petitions.
The APC’s counsel, Mr Charles Edosomwam, echoed this view, asserting that the consolidation of petitions would be against the interest of justice.
Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) stated it was not opposed to the proposed consolidation of the petition but would leave the decision up to the court’s discretion.
Petitions have been lodged by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) to challenge the outcome of the presidential election.
While initially, five petitions were filed against Tinubu’s election win, the Action Alliance (AA) and the Action Peoples Party (APP) have since withdrawn their cases.
The court is set to present its pre-hearing report on the petitions on Tuesday.
Editorial
The Complexity of Consolidating Election Petitions: Tinubu’s Resistance and Its Implications
The current dispute surrounding the move to consolidate the three separate petitions challenging the result of the 2023 presidential election reflects the complexities that characterize the post-election legal landscape in Nigeria.
While the court, equipped with the power under Paragraph 50 of the First Schedule to the Electoral Act, has expressed its intent to merge the petitions, resistance from President-elect Tinubu and the APC highlights potential challenges this approach may present.
Their argument is grounded in the fear that the consolidation could impede their ability to effectively defend against varied charges and reliefs sought by different petitioners.
This predicament underscores the delicate balance that courts must strike between procedural efficiency and ensuring that justice is adequately served.
Ultimately, the decision to consolidate or handle petitions separately will shape the trajectory of these legal proceedings, influencing public perception of election integrity and the rule of law in Nigeria.