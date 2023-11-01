Tinubu and PDP Governors Intervene in Rivers Crisis; Protesters Detained

President Bola Tinubu, alongside the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors, stepped in on Tuesday to halt the impeachment proceedings against Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara. This intervention took place during a meeting with the under-pressure governor and his predecessor, now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
The meeting occurred after the Nigeria Police Council convened for the first time under the Tinubu administration. Both Wike and Fubara were present, and they were seen exchanging pleasantries. However, security personnel suppressed any media attempts to capture this moment.
In a related incident, approximately 120 youths were detained in Port Harcourt for protesting the impeachment efforts against the governor. These protesters had tried to enter the residence of the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, but were repelled by the police. The youths were advocating for Amaewhule’s removal, asserting he was no longer fit to be the House Speaker.
During the protest, a stray bullet injured a youth, who was then rushed to a hospital. The Ijaw Youths Council criticised the police’s actions, emphasising that their protest was peaceful and unarmed.
The state Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Chijioke Ihunwo, was among those arrested. He expressed his determination to continue the protest until Governor Fubara’s position was secure.
Editorial:
The recent developments in Rivers State have captured national attention, and rightly so. The impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara, and the subsequent protests and arrests, highlight the fragile state of our democracy. We believe that every elected official should be allowed to serve their term without undue interference unless there’s a clear and legal reason for removal.
The intervention of President Tinubu and the PDP governors is commendable. It’s a testament to the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving political disputes. However, the arrest of peaceful protesters is deeply concerning. The right to protest is a fundamental democratic principle, and any attempt to suppress this right is a step back for our democracy.
We urge the authorities to release the detained protesters and ensure that their rights are respected. It’s also crucial for all parties involved in the Rivers State crisis to come together and find a peaceful resolution. The well-being of the state and its people should always be the top priority.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State, founded in 1967, is one of Nigeria’s 36 states and is located in the South-South geopolitical zone.
- Port Harcourt, the state capital, is often referred to as the “Garden City” because of its numerous green areas and beautiful landscapes.
- Rivers State is rich in natural resources and is a major producer of crude oil in Nigeria.
- The state has a diverse culture with over 20 indigenous ethnic groups.
- The annual Port Harcourt Book Festival is one of the most prominent literary events in Nigeria, attracting authors, scholars, and book lovers from around the world.