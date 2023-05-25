Tinubu Assures Nigerians of Commitment Ahead of Presidential Inauguration

- Four days before his inauguration, President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu pledges not to let Nigerians down.
- Tinubu’s remarks were made during the ceremony, where he was awarded the Grand Commander of Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR).
- Tinubu expressed his understanding of the impending responsibilities, promising to excel in various sectors, including security, economy, agriculture, jobs, education, health, and power.
News Story
As the inauguration of a new administration nears, President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, popularly known as Jagaban, assures the nation of his dedication to the task ahead.
At the ceremony where he was awarded the National Honour of Grand Commander of Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR), Tinubu pledged not to disappoint Nigerians.
During his address, Tinubu extended his gratitude to the outgoing President for the comprehensive transition documents and the diligent work done by the transition council. He also acknowledged the considerable achievements of the previous administration, praising its commitment to progressive and democratic governance.
Describing the ceremony as “more than a ceremony,” Tinubu asserted that it signified the nation’s dedication to democratic governance and ensured that nothing would derail them from their chosen path. He admitted the road ahead might be challenging but expressed faith in the collective ability to overcome these challenges.
Tinubu lauded the outgoing President’s courage in making difficult decisions, such as acknowledging the injustice of the 1993 election annulment, declaring June 12 as Democracy Day, and honouring the late MKO Abiola with the nation’s highest honour. He described these acts as reaching back into history to rectify past wrongs.
Underlining his commitment to the task ahead, Tinubu vowed to excel in all sectors, promising significant progress in security, economy, agriculture, jobs, education, health, and power. He closed his address by pledging,
“In this, I shall disappoint neither them nor you, Mr President. Thank You, and May God Bless our beloved republic.”
Editorial
A Pledge of Dedication: Tinubu’s Assurance to Nigerians
The inauguration of a new administration always carries with it a sense of anticipation and expectation. For President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his promise not to disappoint Nigerians as he takes the helm of leadership is a promise loaded with significance.
One can’t overlook the fact that such promises have been made before. The opposition, no doubt, will point out that Nigerians have heard these assurances from past leaders. Yet, the sentiment remains that this time, it might be different.
The figures speak for themselves. A nation grapples with various challenges – security issues, economic instabilities, agriculture sector woes, unemployment, education shortfalls, health crises, and power deficits. Each of these sectors awaits a leader who can transform them and propel Nigeria forward.
President-elect Tinubu’s commitment to making significant strides in these areas is a welcome assurance. However, it isn’t enough to merely promise. These pledges must be accompanied by well-defined plans, actionable strategies, and a dedicated team ready to implement them.
The call now is for swift and impactful action from the incoming administration. Stakeholders at all levels, from citizens to public and private sectors, eagerly await the fulfilment of these assurances. It’s a collective endeavour to build a Nigeria that survives and thrives.
Did You Know?
- Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the 12th governor of Lagos State, serving from May 29, 1999, to May 29, 2007.
- Tinubu’s political influence has earned him the nickname “Jagaban,” a title bestowed on him by the Emir of Borgu Kingdom, Niger State.
- Democracy Day in Nigeria celebrated on June 12, commemorates the democratic election of MKO Abiola in 1993, which was annulled by the military regime at that time.
At Yohaig NG, we keep you updated with the latest Naija news.
With a mission to provide the most accurate, timely, and relevant news, we encourage you to join our vibrant community.
Please share your views, thoughts, and suggestions in our comments section.
Keep informed, keep connected.