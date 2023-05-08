Tinubu Enlists Top Experts for Economic Revamp and Asset Recovery Efforts

A Political Analyst, Aliyu Abubakar, has revealed a roster of eminent Nigerians chosen by President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to serve in various roles after his inauguration on May 29, 2023.
The team, which consists of specialists and professionals from diverse fields, aims to rejuvenate the economy and generate significant revenue.
According to Abubakar, these experts were selected based on their accomplishments and qualifications rather than political associations.
Some have already demonstrated their capabilities in economic improvement, while others are new faces to the Nigerian public but are known for their innovative thinking.
The list of Tinubu’s appointees includes Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Abayomi A. Adebayo, Nuhu Ribadu, Bismarck Rewane, Kingsley Moghalu, Ali Pate, Nasiru El Rufai, Stephen Oronsaye, Obi Ezekwesili, Abdulrasheed Maina, Abike Dabiri Erewa, Shamsudeen Usman, Tony Elumelu, Rtd Major Hamza Almustapha, Pat Utomi, Ikechukwu Dozie, Natasha Akopti, Ummu Ahmed Jalingo, Rislanudeen Mohammed, Mohammed Kyari Dikwa, Wale Edun, and Dele Alake.
Editor’s Take
A Step Towards Revitalizing Nigeria’s Economy and Infrastructure
As Nigeria faces numerous economic challenges, President-elect Tinubu’s decision to enlist a team of esteemed professionals and specialists speaks volumes about his commitment to revitalizing the nation’s economy and infrastructure.
Each team member brings unique expertise and experience, positioning them to work collectively towards boosting the economy and enhancing the nation’s critical infrastructure.
It is crucial to acknowledge that some of these appointees may raise concerns.
Nevertheless, it is essential to remember that each has demonstrated their capabilities in their respective fields. Therefore, as they work together under Tinubu’s leadership, Nigerians can remain optimistic that positive change is on the horizon.
With these experts in place, it is now the responsibility of those in power to take decisive action to address Nigeria’s economic challenges.
The government must create a conducive environment that allows businesses to thrive, attracts foreign investment, and generates job opportunities for Nigerians.
Additionally, recovering stolen assets can significantly bolster Nigeria’s economy and must be a priority for the incoming administration.
