Tinubu Honors Abiola on Democracy Day, Addresses Subsidy Removal Impact

On Democracy Day, President Bola Tinubu lauded Chief MKO Abiola, the victor of the 1993 presidential race. Abiola, a renowned businessman who lost his life under mysterious circumstances following the annulment of his election by the late Gen Sani Abacha, was described by Tinubu as a beacon of democracy.
President Tinubu recognised the challenges Nigerians are facing due to the fuel subsidy removal. However, he assured the public that his administration plans to offset these hardships with extensive investments in critical sectors such as transportation, education, healthcare, and public utilities.
Acknowledging the discomfort this decision brought the citizens, Tinubu argued that these temporary setbacks were essential to protect the nation from downfall. He asserted that this necessary decision would liberate national resources from the grasp of a few disloyal individuals.
Tinubu, during his first Democracy Day address, said,
“This is a choice we must make to prevent our nation from sinking and to free our resources from the grip of a handful of unpatriotic elements.”
Following the removal of the fuel subsidy, petrol prices jumped from N195 to N537 across the country. Discussing the aftermath, Tinubu said this decision was necessary to redirect resources previously exploited by a minority of the wealthy for the collective benefit of all.
He further emphasised his administration’s commitment to the rule of law, warning against illegal actions that could undermine the country’s democracy. A recent law signed by the President harmonising the retirement age for judicial officers was mentioned as the first of several upcoming policy reforms.
President Tinubu hailed the recent elections as a testament to Nigeria’s democratic evolution, stating that the ongoing legal contestation of results embodies the “beauty of democracy”.
Reminiscing on the sacrifice and martyrdom of Chief MKO Abiola, Tinubu highlighted the importance of democracy and warned against taking it for granted.
He affirmed his administration’s commitment to the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda, pledging to uphold truth, equity, and justice.
Editorial
A Beacon of Hope Amid Turbulent Times
As Nigeria commemorates Democracy Day, the words of President Bola Tinubu ring in our ears, providing hope and assurance amid turbulent times. The removal of the fuel subsidy, which has resulted in significant hardship for many Nigerians, is portrayed as a necessary sacrifice for the betterment of our nation.
The administration pledges to offset these difficulties with total investments in sectors crucial to improving the quality of life for Nigerians.
The opposition argues that this burden on the populace is too heavy to bear, with the cost of petrol skyrocketing. While this concern is legitimate, the issue at hand is far more complex.
Removing the subsidy was not an arbitrary decision but a strategic move to redirect resources from the grasp of an exploitative minority to benefit the entire nation.
These resources can now be reinvested in transportation, education, healthcare, and public utilities, areas crucial for the nation’s development.
Hence, this is a moment of test, not only for the administration but for the citizens of Nigeria as well. The ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda requires the government’s commitment and the public’s trust and patience.
The government’s pledge to uphold truth, equity, and justice must be met with the public’s willingness to make short-term sacrifices for long-term gains.
Did You Know?
- Chief MKO Abiola is widely celebrated as a martyr for democracy in Nigeria, owing to his steadfast refusal to capitulate to the military junta that annulled the 1993 election.
- Removing fuel subsidies is a standard but controversial policy in many oil-producing nations, often leading to increased fuel prices and potential economic benefits in the long run.
- Democracy Day in Nigeria was officially moved to June 12, 2018, to honour Chief MKO Abiola’s pivotal role in the struggle for democracy.
Yohaig NG is your go-to platform for all the latest Naija news.
Be the first to get up-to-date reports, participate in enlightening discussions, and stay informed about our nation’s journey.
We appreciate your engagement and look forward to your comments.