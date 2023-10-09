Tinubu Implored to Address Imo State’s Escalating Crisis

Athan Achonu, the Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate in Imo State, has publicly implored President Bola Tinubu to intervene amidst the ongoing air strikes in the Okigwe Local Government Area.
During a press conference in Owerri, Achonu expressed his dismay over the bombardments, which have left numerous individuals homeless and others mourning the loss of loved ones. He also criticised the state governor, Hope Uzodimma, for his purported inability to manage the state’s insecurity.
Achonu accused Uzodimma of knowing about the military air strikes in Okigwe LGA, following a recent claim that he would bomb an unspecified community. The LP candidate has called upon the president to establish an investigative panel to probe the rampant killings and widespread destruction in the area.
“It is with so much grief and sadness that I address the nation today, on the ongoing multiple bombardments happening in the Okigwe zone, which has led to the destruction of lives, properties, and livelihood,” Achonu stated.
He further appealed to the president to establish a high-powered investigative panel to uncover the perpetrators behind the ongoing devastation in Imo State. Achonu also urged the families affected by these acts not to take the law into their own hands, assuring them that justice would prevail.
However, Collins Ughalaa, the Special Adviser to the governor on Public Communications, dismissed Achonu’s claims as false and unfounded, stating that the governor has been successful in combating insecurity and that this is not a time for blame but for unified efforts to tackle insecurity.
Editorial
We find ourselves amidst a dire situation in Imo State, where the cries of the helpless reverberate against the backdrop of destruction and despair. The ongoing crisis, marked by air strikes, loss of life, and the obliteration of properties, demands immediate and effective intervention.
The plea from Athan Achonu, the Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate, to President Bola Tinubu, is a desperate call for help, a beacon that seeks to pierce through the political fog and illuminate a path towards resolution and recovery.
The allegations levelled against Governor Hope Uzodimma are grave and, if true, point to a harrowing disconnect between leadership and the welfare of the citizenry.
It is imperative that leaders, regardless of political affiliation, unite to quell the flames of conflict and establish a stable environment where families can rebuild and live without the constant shadow of fear. The establishment of an investigative panel, as suggested by Achonu, is a step towards transparency and accountability, ensuring that those responsible for the atrocities are brought to justice.
In these tumultuous times, the role of leadership is to be a pillar of strength and a source of solace for those who have lost so much. We urge those in power to set aside political differences and to forge a united front against the common enemy: insecurity and violence.
The people of Imo State deserve not only to have their voices heard but also to witness tangible, impactful actions that will safeguard their futures and the future of the state.
Did You Know?
- Imo State, located in the south-eastern region of Nigeria, is rich in natural resources including crude oil, natural gas, lead, Calcium Carbonate and zinc.
- The state’s name, “Imo”, is derived from the Imo River, which takes its course from the Okigwe/Akwa upland.
- Owerri, the capital of Imo State, is notable for its numerous hotels and is often referred to as the entertainment capital of Nigeria.
- Imo State has a notable history in the Nigerian Civil War (1967-1970), where it witnessed significant battles and strategies during the conflict.
- The state is home to the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), which is one of Nigeria’s premier technological education institutions.