Tinubu Persuades Gov. Umahi to Drop Senate Presidency Bid for Akpabio

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has revealed that President-elect Bola Tinubu requested he steps aside in favor of Senator Godswill Akpabio for the 10th Senate Presidency.
Umahi made this disclosure on Monday at the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Onueke, while responding to questions from journalists upon his arrival from Abuja.
The governor stated that he discussed his Senate presidency bid with Tinubu and agreed to his request for the benefit of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the South East zone.
Umahi said, “I discussed the issue with him when he was in Paris, and on return to the country, he invited me.”
He added that it was an honor to be invited by the president-elect and acknowledged that Tinubu had made commitments.
Umahi said he didn’t want to hinder Tinubu’s progress, so he accepted the request.
Umahi emphasized that his decision to withdraw from the race served the interest of the Southeast, as the region could not afford to remain in opposition.
“We cannot continue opposing everything as politics is all about dialogue, give and take,” he said.
Regarding the support for former Abia Governor, Senator Orji Kalu, the governor stated that he was unaware of any resolution by Southeast senators to back Kalu for the position.
He also confirmed his role as chairman of the Akpabio campaign council and claimed they had more APC senators supporting them.
Umahi declared that he would leave his political future in the hands of destiny, Tinubu, and the party and accept whatever fate had in store.
Editor’s Note
The Importance of Party Unity and Regional Representation in Nigeria’s Senate Presidency Race
Governor David Umahi’s decision to step down from the Senate Presidency race in favor of Senator Godswill Akpabio, as urged by President-elect Bola Tinubu, highlights the significance of party unity and regional representation in Nigeria’s political landscape.
By withdrawing from the race, Umahi has demonstrated a willingness to prioritize the interests of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the South East zone above his ambitions.
The current state of affairs in Nigeria’s politics, particularly within the APC, underscores the need for cohesion and collaboration among party members to tackle the nation’s myriad of challenges.
The ability of the party to present a united front is crucial for the effective implementation of policies and programs aimed at improving the lives of Nigerians.
The implications of Umahi’s decision extend beyond the Senate presidency race.
It serves as a reminder that regional representation and party unity should be central considerations for those in power when making crucial decisions.
Leaders must balance personal aspirations and the broader interests of their party and constituents.
Our call to action is this: Nigerian politicians must embrace the spirit of cooperation and sacrifice for the greater good of the nation.
Prioritizing party unity and regional representation can pave the way for a more robust and inclusive political system capable of addressing Nigeria’s challenges and delivering meaningful change.
