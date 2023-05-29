Tinubu Pledges to Meet Expectations, Promises No Excuses in Governance

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the President-elect of Nigeria, assured Nigerians on Sunday night that he would not make excuses and would fulfil his obligations.
He pledged to set Nigeria back on the growth path despite challenges such as poverty and policy inconsistency.
Tinubu made these statements at the Inauguration Dinner/Gala Night hosted by the Presidential Transition Council (PTC) at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja. He acknowledged the numerous issues the country is grappling with, including corruption, poverty, and policy inconsistency.
However, he asserted that these would not be excuses for his administration’s performance or lack thereof.
He stated, “There are many challenges before us, but they will not serve as excuses for underperformance. I campaigned for this position, and I will live up to my promises.”
In his speech, outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari expressed his gratitude to the dignitaries who honoured Nigeria with their presence. He celebrated the recent electoral success that ushered in a new set of leaders, emphasizing that the electoral process has restored power to the Nigerian electorate.
“I congratulate fellow Nigerians who have realized the power of their votes. As for me, I look forward to returning to my base, to my cows and sheep, which are easier to control than fellow Nigerians,” Buhari joked.
A book titled “Renewed Hope, Greater Together” was unveiled by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, alongside the incoming First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima, and his wife.
The event was graced by several world leaders, including the Presidents of South Africa, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Burundi, Liberia, the Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, the Central Africa Republic, and Gabon, along with the Prime Minister of Morocco and the Vice President of Venezuela, among others.
Editorial
Tinubu’s Promise: An Opportunity for Nation-Building
President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s promise to live up to expectations and make no excuses in the face of Nigeria’s challenges is commendable. This commitment clearly indicates his determination to set Nigeria back on the path of growth.
Tinubu’s statement signals a shift towards a culture of responsibility and accountability in governance. In addition, it underscores that leaders should be solution-oriented, focusing on overcoming challenges rather than dwelling on them as excuses for non-performance.
However, Tinubu’s promise will be tested as he takes on the task of governing Africa’s most populous nation. The road ahead is steep, with numerous hurdles such as corruption, poverty, policy inconsistency, and insecurity.
But, in the spirit of his statement, these challenges should not serve as a deterrence but rather as a motivation to strive harder for the nation’s development.
In these challenging times, it’s not only the duty of the President-elect to live up to his promises but also the responsibility of every Nigerian to contribute towards nation-building. So let’s take this as a wake-up call to actively participate in the democratic process and hold our leaders accountable.
Did you know?
- Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a former governor of Lagos State and a key figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC).
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and most populous country.
- The peaceful transition of power is a vital aspect of democratic governance and has been a recurring success in Nigeria’s political landscape.
Remember, Yohaig NG is your premier destination for the latest news and information about Nigeria.
We welcome your thoughts and encourage engaging discussions.
Stay informed with us!