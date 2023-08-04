Tinubu Proposes Keyamo for Ministerial Role

Bola Tinubu, the President, has put forward Festus Keyamo, the former spokesperson for his presidential campaign council, as a ministerial nominee.
The announcement of Keyamo’s nomination was made public on Friday.
Earlier in the week, President Tinubu had submitted an additional list of 19 nominees.
This follows the controversy surrounding the nomination of Maryam Shetty from Kano State, which sparked a flurry of mixed reactions on social media platforms, particularly Twitter.
The PUNCH had reported that Tinubu had previously sent a list of 28 nominees, to which 19 new names were added.
Editorial:
The nomination of Festus Keyamo, a former spokesperson for the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign council, as a ministerial nominee is a significant development.
It indicates Tinubu’s trust in Keyamo’s capabilities and belief in Keyamo’s potential to contribute positively to his administration.
However, the nomination has come at a time when the controversy surrounding the nomination of Maryam Shetty from Kano State is still fresh in the minds of Nigerians.
This raises questions about the criteria for these nominations and whether they are in the nation’s best interest.
While it’s important to acknowledge the right of the President to nominate individuals he believes are capable; it’s equally crucial to ensure that these nominations are transparent and based on merit.
This will foster trust in the administration and ensure that the best individuals are placed in positions where they can make meaningful contributions to the nation’s development.
Did You Know?
- Festus Keyamo is a lawyer, social crusader, critic, columnist and human rights activist.
- Bola Tinubu was a former governor of Lagos State, serving from 1999 to 2007.
- Nigeria’s ministerial nomination process requires the Senate to screen the nominee before confirmation.
- Maryam Shetty, whose nomination sparked controversy, is from Kano State, one of the 36 states in Nigeria.
- The President has the constitutional right to nominate individuals for ministerial positions, but the Senate must approve these nominations.
About Yohaig NG:
Yohaig NG is your reliable source for the latest Naija news today. We provide comprehensive national news coverage, ensuring you stay updated on the political, economic, and social happenings. Our platform encourages reader engagement, fostering a community where your opinions matter.