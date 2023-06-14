Tinubu Receives Briefing from Jonathan on Mali Referendum

On Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu welcomed former President Goodluck Jonathan to the State House. The purpose of the meeting was for Jonathan to update Tinubu on the current affairs of the West African region.
Jonathan, the Economic Community of West African States’ Special Envoy, leads the mediation mission in Mali. He visited the State House to share the results of discussions with the West African Elders Forum, which he chairs.
In his role as Special Envoy, Jonathan has encouraged dialogue with key Mali stakeholders. These include President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, opposition leaders, and representatives from civil society and religious organisations. The aim is to resolve the socio-political crisis in Mali.
Jonathan stated, “I came to brief the President on the activities of some continental and subcontinental bodies. As the ECOWAS mediator for Mali and the Chairman of the West African Elders Forum, there are certain issues concerning the continent and the sub-region that I discuss with various Presidents.”
On Sunday, June 11, members of Mali’s security forces participated in early voting for the new constitution referendum, which is scheduled for June 18. The referendum is a significant step in the gradual process towards elections promised for February 2024.
The draft Constitution of Mali enhances the power of the President, giving them the authority to appoint the Prime Minister and ministers. The President also has the power to dismiss ministers and dissolve the parliament.
However, a part of the draft that describes Mali as a secular state has caused controversy among religious clerics in the predominantly Muslim state.
Editorial
The meeting between Tinubu and Jonathan is a significant event, demonstrating the importance of dialogue and cooperation in addressing regional issues. The situation in Mali is complex and requires a nuanced approach.
The proposed constitutional changes, particularly enhancing presidential powers, could have far-reaching implications for the country’s political landscape.
While it is crucial to respect the sovereignty of Mali, the involvement of regional bodies like ECOWAS can provide valuable support and guidance.
It is hoped that the referendum will be conducted fairly and transparently and that all voices in Mali will be heard.
Did You Know?
- The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) was established on May 28, 1975.
- ECOWAS consists of 15 member states, including Nigeria and Mali.
- The main aim of ECOWAS is to promote economic integration across the region.
At Yohaig NG, we strive to bring you the most relevant and up-to-date news from Nigeria and beyond.
Our team works tirelessly to ensure you stay informed about the issues that matter to you.
So why not join the conversation?
Share your thoughts on the latest Naija news today.
We value your input and look forward to hearing from you.