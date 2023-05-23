Tinubu Rejects Live Broadcast of Tribunal Proceedings

President-elect Bola Tinubu has raised objections against the application for a live broadcast of the election petition proceedings filed by his closest contender, Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
This move has sparked mixed reactions, with some seeing it as a denial of public transparency, while others view it as an attempt to maintain the sanctity of court proceedings.
Tinubu, his vice, Kashim Shettima, and their team of lawyers, led by Chief Wole Olanipekun, have termed the application an “abuse of the processes of this honourable court.”
They contend that the court is not a platform for public entertainment and that the relief sought by the applicants is beyond the court’s power to grant.
Questioning the Live Broadcast Motion
This controversy concerns whether the court’s proceedings should be broadcast live to the public. Atiku and the PDP have filed an application under Section 36(3) of the Constitution, which provides for court proceedings to be held in public.
However, Tinubu’s team has counter-argued that the term ‘public’ refers to a place where the public has unhindered access and does not extend to broadcasting proceedings.
Tinubu’s team further argues that the court should remain a “serene, disciplined, hallowed, tranquil, honourable and decorous institution and place” and not be turned into an arena for public entertainment.
They insist that the application is an attempt to waste the court’s time and does not contribute to the resolution of the petition filed by Atiku and the PDP.
Implications for Transparency and Public Trust
While preserving courtroom decorum and the efficient use of judicial resources are important considerations, this development raises questions about transparency and public trust in the election tribunal process.
With the advancement in technology and the growing demand for transparency in governance, live broadcast of court proceedings, especially for matters of national importance such as election petitions, may be seen as a move towards openness and accountability.
On the other hand, concerns about the potential manipulation of public opinion and the possible disruption of court proceedings should not be overlooked.
As the controversy unfolds, it will be necessary for the court to balance maintaining the integrity of its proceedings and upholding the principles of transparency and public participation. Only by doing so can it ensure that justice is not only done but is also seen to be done.
Did You Know?
- Bola Tinubu is a former governor of Lagos State, serving from 1999 to 2007. He is a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
- Atiku Abubakar served as Vice President of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007 under the presidency of Olusegun Obasanjo.
- The election tribunal is a special court set up to hear and determine petitions challenging the outcome of elections.
