Tinubu Rejects Live Broadcast Request for Election Petition Proceedings

President-elect Bola Tinubu has opposed an application by his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a live broadcast of the election petition proceedings.
Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima, represented by their legal team led by Chief Wole Olanipekun, argue that the application is an “abuse of the processes of this honourable court.”
Tinubu’s team urged the Presidential Election Petition Court to dismiss the application, stating that the relief sought by the applicants was not within the court’s power to grant. The respondents expressed,
“With much respect to the petitioners, the motion is an abuse of the processes of this honourable court.”
They further argued that the court “is not a rostrum or a soapbox. It is not also a stadium or theatre. It is not an arena for ‘public’ entertainment.”
The counter affidavit claims the application is linked to policy formulation of the court, which falls outside the PEPC’s jurisdiction as constituted.
Tinubu’s team also pointed out that the application touches on the administrative functions exclusively reserved for the President of the Court of Appeal.
Therefore, the court cannot entertain it.
They added that the application is aimed at dissipating the court’s precious judicial time and has no bearing on the petition filed by the applicants.
In their written address, the respondents criticized the applicants’ reference to virtual proceedings allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They argued that Atiku and the PDP failed to mention that the respective courts made practice directions for the exercise.
They also highlighted that the court should not make an order it cannot supervise or enforce.
Editorial Take: Upholding Judicial Sanctity in Election Disputes
President-elect Bola Tinubu’s opposition to the live broadcast of the election petition proceedings has ignited a debate on the legal process’s transparency and the judiciary’s sanctity.
Should the court grant such requests, or must it maintain its traditional role as a solemn, disciplined institution?
While transparency in the judicial process is essential, it is crucial to strike a balance that upholds the sanctity of the judiciary. The court’s primary function is to dispense justice fairly and impartially, not to provide entertainment or cater to public curiosity.
The parties involved should focus on ensuring a fair trial that respects legal procedures and adheres to the principles of natural justice. Legal representatives must avoid attempts to politicize the process or engage in tactics that may waste the court’s time.
In the interest of justice and the nation’s democratic principles, the judiciary must remain a hallowed and decorous institution, free from sensationalism and external pressures.
Did you know?
- Nigeria’s legal system is based on statutory, English common, and customary law.
- The Nigerian judiciary is divided into three tiers: the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal, and the High Court.
- Nigeria has 36 states, each with its own High Court, which has jurisdiction over civil and criminal cases.
Why Yohaig
Yohaig NG is dedicated to keeping readers updated on the latest Nigerian news, providing a platform to stay informed and engaged with current events.
We encourage our readers to comment, share their opinions, and participate in conversations surrounding the topics that matter most.
Don’t miss out on the latest Naija news today – join Yohaig NG now.