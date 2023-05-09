Tinubu Seeks Dismissal of APM’s Petition, Claiming It Lacks Merit

ABUJA – Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the newly elected President, has requested the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in Abuja to reject a petition filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), which seeks to annul his election victory.
According to Tinubu and his legal team led by Chief Akin Olujinmi, SAN, the petition lacks merit and substance.
APM, in its petition referenced: CA/PEPC/04/2023, claimed that Mr. Ibrahim Masari’s withdrawal as the Vice-Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) invalidated Tinubu’s candidacy, citing Section 131(c) and 142 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.
APM argued that a three-week gap existed between when Masari, the 5th Respondent in the petition, showed intent to withdraw, the actual withdrawal of his supposed nomination, and the time when Tinubu allegedly replaced him with Senator Kashim Shettima.
They further argued that Tinubu’s candidacy had lapsed when he nominated Shettima as Masari’s replacement.
According to APM, when Tinubu announced Shettima as the Vice Presidential candidate, he was constitutionally unable to nominate a running mate, as he had ceased to be a presidential candidate of the APC following section 142 of the 1999 Constitution.
APM insisted that Masari’s initial nomination invoked the joint ticket principle entrenched in the Constitution, and his subsequent withdrawal invalidated this joint ticket.
The party thus urged the court to declare that Shettima was not eligible to run as the Vice-Presidential candidate of the APC as of February 25, when INEC conducted the election, as it violated the provisions of Section 35 of the Electoral Act, 2022.
Among the party’s demands are an order to nullify all the votes scored by Tinubu in the presidential election due to his alleged non-qualification as an APC candidate and revoke the Certificate of Return that INEC issued the President-elect.
On May 8, the APC filed a preliminary objection, challenging the petition’s validity and calling for its complete dismissal due to lack of merit.
Tinubu and Shettima, cited as the 3rd and 4th Respondents, respectively, also requested the court to strike out or dismiss the petition.
Tinubu emphasized that the petitioner could not establish a reasonable cause of action to justify his election victory’s annulment.
At Tuesday’s hearing, the party, represented by a team of lawyers led by Mr. M. O . Atoyebi, SAN, adopted responses filed on April 21 to the pre-hearing information sheet issued by the court.
After all, parties adopted their responses, Justice Haruna Tsammani, who leads the five-member panel of the court, adjourned further pre-hearing session on the petition until Thursday.
The court directed all parties to identify any applications and documents they would either concede to or object to during the main hearing of the matter.
Editorial
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the President-elect, is dealing with a petition seeking to invalidate his election victory.
This is a critical moment in Nigeria’s political landscape, as it tests the electoral and judiciary system.
The petition from the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) raises several critical questions concerning the constitutional interpretation and the legalities of candidate nomination and replacement.
Tinubu and his legal team are countering the petition, arguing it lacks merit.
This ongoing case is a crucial test for the integrity and fairness of our electoral system. Whether the petition will hold up under legal scrutiny will set an important precedent for future elections.
Our readers should pay close attention to the developments of this case.
It will not only affect the immediate political climate but will also have long-term implications on how we understand our Constitution and electoral laws.
We at Yohaig NG will continue to provide timely and comprehensive coverage of these proceedings, ensuring our readers are well-informed about this crucial matter.
