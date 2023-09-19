Tinubu Selects Hakeem Baba-Ahmed as Key Political Adviser

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed as his Special Adviser on Political Issues. The move is seen as strategic, given the upcoming 2023 presidential election.
Baba-Ahmed is also the spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum. His elder brother is the running mate to Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate.
On social media, Baba-Ahmed expressed his gratitude for the appointment. He stated, “It is time to make it public that I have accepted the call to serve as Special Adviser (Political) to the VP.”
He further added,
“This is not the time for fence-sitting or criticism when you can be useful in turning the country around.” Baba-Ahmed asked for prayers for himself and Nigeria, saying, “I am honoured and humbled. Please pray for me & Nigeria.”
Editorial
The appointment of Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed is a significant move in Nigerian politics. It comes at a critical time when the nation faces numerous challenges.
Baba-Ahmed’s role as Special Adviser will be multifaceted. He will be expected to shape policy and political strategy for President Tinubu.
His appointment also adds a layer of complexity to the political landscape. His elder brother runs on an opposing ticket in the upcoming presidential election.
Navigating this complex situation will require tact and impartiality. Baba-Ahmed must ensure that his advice serves the nation’s best interests, not just political expediency.
The government should use this appointment as an opportunity. It can foster unity and address the pressing issues that Nigeria faces today.
Special advisers are often the unsung heroes in the machinery of governance. Their influence can be the difference between effective governance and political stagnation.
Did You Know?
