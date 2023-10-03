Tinubu’s Academic Records Released to Atiku by US University

Chicago State University (CSU) in the United States has released the academic records of President Bola Tinubu to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. This release was in compliance with an order from a United States District Court in the Northern District of Illinois.
Despite President Tinubu’s objections, a US district judge mandated the release of the records, overruling the President’s objections and adopting the recommended ruling in full.
The documents, which became widely circulated late Monday night, were a response to Atiku’s four requests.
In response to a request for “A true and correct copy of any diploma issued by CSU in 1979 to Mr Tinubu,” CSU stated:
“CSU does not, in the ordinary course, keep copies of student diplomas, and after the diligent search cannot locate a copy of the original diploma it prepared for Mr Tinubu in 1979, hence, has no documents responsive to this request.”
Atiku plans to utilise the CSU academic records in his Supreme Court appeal, where he is challenging Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential election.
Editorial
We find ourselves amidst a pivotal moment in our nation’s political landscape, where the academic records of President Bola Tinubu have become a subject of legal and public scrutiny.
The release of these records by Chicago State University, following a US court order, has not only stirred the political arena but also raised pertinent questions about transparency, accountability, and the veracity of credentials presented by public office holders.
We believe that the integrity of the credentials presented by individuals vying for public office is paramount to maintaining trust and credibility within the electorate. The unfolding scenario underscores the necessity for stringent verification processes for the credentials presented by political aspirants.
It is imperative that our political structures uphold the highest standards of transparency and accountability, ensuring that individuals who seek to lead our nation are subjected to thorough scrutiny.
As we navigate through these politically charged moments, let us remember that the credibility of our leaders forms the bedrock upon which public trust is built. It is our collective responsibility to demand transparency, accountability, and truthfulness from those who seek to serve in public office, ensuring that the pillars of our democracy remain unshaken.
Did You Know?
- Chicago State University, established in 1867, is a public university located in Chicago, Illinois.
- Atiku Abubakar served as the Vice President of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007, under the presidency of Olusegun Obasanjo.
- Bola Tinubu, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has served as the Governor of Lagos State from 29 May 1999 to 29 May 2007.
- The Supreme Court of Nigeria is the highest court in Nigeria and its decisions are final.
- The United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois is a federal court that serves the northernmost 18 counties of the state of Illinois.