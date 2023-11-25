Tinubu’s Mediation Ends Months-Long Ondo Political Crisis

The longstanding political turmoil in Ondo State has finally found resolution following President Bola Tinubu’s intervention. This breakthrough occurred after extensive discussions at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja, which lasted nearly six hours. The meeting, involving key state officials and members of the All Progressives Congress, concluded late on Friday night.
Deputy Governor Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa committed to maintaining the status quo and uniting all factions. He expressed his intention to work collaboratively with all commissioners and officials, stating, “I embrace every one of you. I put behind all that has happened before now. I’ve let go and also let God, just as the President has advised us.” He emphasized the importance of mutual respect and cooperation within the State Executive Council to deliver democracy’s dividends to the people of Ondo State.
Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Oladiji Olamide, announced the cessation of all impeachment proceedings against Aiyedatiwa. The resolution included maintaining the current cabinet, party leadership in the state, and the leadership of the State House of Assembly.
This resolution came shortly after an appeal from Ondo State Elders and Leaders for the President’s urgent intervention to prevent a breakdown of law and order. The Elders and Leaders also urged the state and national leaderships of the All Progressives Congress to guide those in government and ensure discipline.
Ondo State had been mired in political uncertainty for months, exacerbated by Governor Akeredolu’s absence due to medical treatment in Germany. Despite his return to Nigeria, he had been operating from Ibadan, Oyo State. During this period, Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa faced impeachment threats from Ondo lawmakers over allegations of gross misconduct.
President Tinubu’s decisive action included ordering the police to withdraw from the Ondo State House of Assembly premises in Akure, marking a significant step towards restoring political stability in the state.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we view the recent resolution of the political crisis in Ondo State as a testament to the power of dialogue and leadership. President Bola Tinubu’s intervention in this prolonged conflict is not just a political manoeuvre but a crucial step towards restoring stability and governance in the state.
The commitment of Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa to embrace all factions and work collaboratively is a positive move. It signals a shift from confrontation to cooperation, essential for effective governance. His pledge to respect and work with all members of the State Executive Council is a promising step towards a more inclusive and harmonious political environment.
The cessation of impeachment proceedings against Aiyedatiwa by the state House of Assembly is equally significant. It marks an end to a period of intense political strife and opens the door for more constructive legislative activities. This development is crucial for the state’s progress, as it allows the government to focus on addressing the needs of its citizens rather than being bogged down by internal conflicts.
The role of the Ondo State Elders and Leaders in calling for the President’s intervention cannot be overstated. Their appeal highlights the importance of experienced voices in guiding political discourse and decision-making. It also underscores the need for party leadership at both state and national levels to play a more active role in ensuring discipline and order within their ranks.
We believe that this resolution is a step in the right direction for Ondo State. However, the commitments made must be followed through with concrete actions. The state needs a stable and effective government to tackle its numerous challenges, from economic development to social welfare.
The peaceful resolution of the political crisis in Ondo State is a reminder of the importance of leadership, dialogue, and the willingness to compromise for the greater good. It is a lesson that other states and political entities can learn from, as Nigeria continues to navigate its complex political landscape.
Did You Know?
- Ondo State’s Rich History: Ondo State, known for its rich cultural heritage, was created on February 3, 1976, from the former Western State.
- Diverse Economy: The state boasts a diverse economy with agriculture, manufacturing, and education sectors playing significant roles.
- Tourism Potential: Ondo State is home to several tourist attractions, including the Idanre Hills and Owo Museum, showcasing its potential in tourism.
- Educational Hub: The state is an educational hub, hosting several tertiary institutions, including the renowned Obafemi Awolowo University.
- Cultural Festivals: Ondo State celebrates various cultural festivals, such as the Ogun and Orosun festivals, which attract tourists and highlight its rich cultural traditions.