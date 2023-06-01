Top Lawyer Urges Tinubu to Collaborate with Ethnic Groups for a United Nigeria

Leading Nigerian barrister, Olisa Agbakoba, has challenged President Bola Tinubu to assemble representatives from diverse ethnic groups to mend the deeply divided nation.
Agbakoba states Nigeria’s fragmentation is unprecedented, making unity critical for advancement.
Furthermore, he believes a wave of resignations from service chiefs, including Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is essential.
These gatherings should involve notable socio-political organisations such as Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), and the Middle Belt Forum.
In a discussion on Arise TV’s The Morning Show, Agbakoba emphasised that the country’s bitter division along ethnic and religious lines necessitates the President’s engagement with these regional groups.
He aims to establish a dialogue with their communities and sew Nigeria back together.
He expressed, “President Tinubu must make a significant effort to unite Nigerians as the country is currently so divided that progress is virtually impossible without unity.”
He recommends gathering Nigeria’s diverse groups to pave the way for the launch of essential programmes.
He identified security as a priority, saying,
“All service chiefs should honourably resign, including the Inspector General of Police, due to their unsatisfactory performance. We need to establish a new security infrastructure.”
Regarding the EFCC and Bawa, Agbakoba stated,
“The anti-corruption process is not functioning. I have contested the constitutionality of the EFCC, it is a behemoth.”
Agbakoba advised Tinubu to disregard the deeds or misdeeds of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, to avoid unnecessary distractions.
He asserted, “Buhari’s era is over, and it should be left in the past. He [Tinubu] should focus on igniting hope in the people.”
Editorial
Unity as a Catalyst for Progress: Tinubu’s Paramount Mission
Nigeria stands at a crossroads. With ethnic and religious lines starkly drawn, unity remains an elusive dream, yet a necessary ingredient for progress. It is no secret that our nation is experiencing a level of division unparalleled in recent times.
As Nigerian barrister Olisa Agbakoba poignantly highlights,
“The country is so divided that nothing can happen without President Tinubu making a big attempt to unite Nigerians.”
Such a call for unity cannot be ignored or downplayed. To effect real change, President Tinubu must leverage the power of our diverse ethnic groups, transforming discord into harmony. After all, unity is not merely a symbolic ideal but the bedrock of societal progress.
Critics may argue that focusing on unity neglects other pressing issues like security and corruption. However, within these sectors, unity’s power becomes evident. The push for all service chiefs, including Abdulrasheed Bawa, to honourably resign acknowledges the current system’s dysfunction.
It recognises the need for a fresh start, a novel security architecture that protects and serves all Nigerians.
Moreover, the call to dismantle the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) signals a necessary break from the past. Our anti-corruption process is not simply inadequate; it fundamentally undermines public confidence.
It is essential, therefore, that the fight against corruption undergoes a radical shift, engaging citizens in a transparent and robust process.
Despite the enormity of these tasks, President Tinubu cannot afford to be sidetracked by the actions or inactions of his predecessor. He must spearhead a fresh wave of leadership, untethered by past missteps.
By fostering national unity, refashioning our security infrastructure, and reshaping the fight against corruption, President Tinubu has the chance to reignite hope in the Nigerian populace. Yet, his actions alone cannot bring about this transformation.
As the Nigerian public, we must actively engage in this process, holding our leaders accountable and demanding change where needed.
Did you Know?
- Nigeria has more than 250 ethnic groups, each with its unique culture and language.
- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was established in 2003 to investigate financial crimes and corruption.
- In 2020, Transparency International ranked Nigeria 149th out of 180 countries in its Corruption Perceptions Index.
- Nigeria’s security challenges range from Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East and farmer-herder conflicts to rampant kidnappings and banditry.
- Regional socio-political organisations such as Afenifere and Ohanaeze Ndigbo play influential roles in shaping public opinion and advocating for the interests of their respective ethnic groups.
Access to Yohaig NG allows readers to stay informed about current Nigerian affairs.
Yohaig NG ensures you are always up-to-date on critical events shaping our nation by offering a comprehensive view of the latest Naija news.
Explore our various sections, from politics to entertainment, to find topics that pique your interest.
Your opinions matter to us; feel free to comment and engage in meaningful discussions with fellow readers.