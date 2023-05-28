Top of the List for Litigation: Lai Mohammed Claims He’s the Most Sued Minister

The Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, is uniquely distinguished within President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet – the most sued minister. Mohammed disclosed this at a farewell dinner in Abuja, celebrating his tenure as the Buhari administration nears its conclusion.
The minister clarified that he stands as the most legally armed minister except for the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation – who naturally is a party to cases against the Federal Government.
Throughout his duty of representing the government and championing its policies, his role has attracted no less than 37 lawsuits.
Mohammed noted that hardly a month passed without President Buhari receiving requests for his dismissal over alleged violations. Yet, despite these claims, he retained his position due to the President’s trust and belief in his commitment to the administration and the country.
Identifying the EndSARS crisis and the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria as major hurdles his office had to surmount, Mohammed highlighted the challenge of convincing Nigerians and the international community that no lives were lost at the Lekki Toll Gate, contrary to some media reports.
He also mentioned the initial misunderstanding of the Twitter suspension, which has now resulted in Twitter registering its operations in the country and agreeing to terms set by the Nigerian government.
Recalling his assumption of office on November 11, 2015, Mohammed described his tenure as an epic journey and the longest anyone had served as Minister of Information and Culture.
He thanked his team, including his Special Assistants, Permanent Secretaries, CEOs of agencies under the Ministry, his media team, and other staff members, for their cooperation and diligence.
The farewell event featured goodwill messages from local and international figures, including the Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) and the Gambian Minister of Tourism and Culture.
Editorial Walking the Tightrope: Assessing Lai Mohammed’s Tenure Amidst Legal Battles
Lai Mohammed, the Minister for Information and Culture, recently emerged as the most sued minister within the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari. This revelation brings up mixed reactions, spotlighting the controversial policies and initiatives that characterised his tenure.
To the opposition, these lawsuits are a testament to his alleged infractions. But looking at the broader picture, they might also indicate his bold stand on issues affecting the nation.
Sceptics might argue that being the most sued minister reflects a tumultuous controversy-filled tenure.
Indeed, the criticisms he faced, particularly over the EndSARS crisis and Twitter suspension, were globally resonant issues that raised questions about the country’s governance and international image.
However, it’s important to note that Mohammed’s tenure wasn’t solely about controversies. Under his watch, the country saw the retrieval of looted artefacts, a feat that other nations are emulating.
The country also saw a dynamic public information system facilitating citizen access to credible and timely information.
Therefore, the lawsuits might be considered the price for bold reforms and necessary controversies.
The reality is that, without controversy, there might be no progress. Someone has to take on complex tasks, make tough calls, and face the backlash that comes with it. The numerous lawsuits against Mohammed are evidence of his willingness to play this role.
In the future, those who step into Mohammed’s shoes must understand the complexities of this role.
While controversy may be inevitable, finding the balance between enacting necessary reforms and ensuring diplomatic relations within the country and beyond is critical.
Moreover, they should strive for transparency, inclusivity, and an open communication policy to foster trust and understanding within the citizenry.
Did you know?
- Lai Mohammed served as Minister of Information and Culture from November 11, 2015, making it the longest anyone has held.
- Under Mohammed’s tenure, retrieving looted artefacts became a national achievement, setting a global example.
- Despite the controversy surrounding the Twitter ban in Nigeria, the social media giant is registered to operate there.
- Lai Mohammed faced at least 37 lawsuits during his tenure, making him the most sued minister in President Buhari’s cabinet, excluding the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation.
