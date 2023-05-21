Tribunal Summons Governor Mbah Over Alleged Certificate Forgery

The Enugu State Governorship, Election Petition Tribunal summoned Governor Peter Mbah to testify regarding National Youth Service Corps discharge certificate forgery allegations.
This order follows an application made by the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) through its counsel, Mr Alex Amujiogo.
Governor Mbah, who was declared the winner of the Enugu State governorship election on March 18 by the Independent National Electoral Commission, is facing challenges from Labour Party candidate Chijioke Edeoga and PRP candidate Elder Christopher Agu.
Both candidates contest Governor Mbah’s victory, alleging that he forged his National Youth Service Corps Discharge Certificate.
During the hearing, PRP’s counsel, Amujiogo, informed the tribunal that serving Governor Mbah with the summons had been challenging. He then requested the tribunal to allow for substituted service of the summons through the governor’s counsel. Despite opposition from the three respondents, the tribunal granted the request.
The Chairman of the Panel, Justice K. M. Akano, ordered that the summons be served on Governor Mbah through his counsel and that he should appear before the tribunal on June 23, 2023.
Editorial
The allegations of certificate forgery against Governor Peter Mbah are a severe concern that should not be taken lightly. If true, they undermine the integrity of the electoral process and the public’s trust in their elected officials.
While it is essential to respect the principle of “innocent until proven guilty,” it is equally crucial that these allegations are thoroughly investigated. The tribunal’s decision to summon Governor Mbah is a step in the right direction.
It demonstrates a commitment to ensuring that justice is served, regardless of the individual’s position or status.
However, this case also highlights the need for more stringent checks and balances in the electoral process. There should be mechanisms to verify the authenticity of the documents candidates present during the nomination process.
This will help prevent such issues from arising in the future.
Did You Know?
- The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was established in 1973 to involve Nigerian graduates in nation-building.
- The NYSC program lasts one year and is mandatory for all Nigerians who graduate before age 30.
- Forgery of the NYSC discharge certificate is a criminal offence in Nigeria.
