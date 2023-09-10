Umahi Asserts Right to Nominate Senate Successor

Chief David Umahi, the Minister of Works, has proclaimed his right to select his successor for the senatorial seat representing Ebonyi South district under the All Progressives Congress (APC). This comes after Umahi departs from the Senate following his appointment as the country’s Minister of Works by President Bola Tinubu.
The Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja recently confirmed Umahi as the legitimately elected senator for the district. This decision came after the dismissal of petitions from both the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates.
During a visit to Governor Francis Nwifuru, Umahi expressed his position as a key APC stakeholder. He emphasized that only the governor holds a higher rank than him within the party in Ebonyi.
He thanked the governor for backing his initiative to have Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi (APC-Ebonyi Central) take his place as the Senate deputy majority leader.
Umahi also highlighted the benefits of his switch from the PDP to the APC. He credited the move for elevating the state’s profile in mainstream politics.
Despite facing personal challenges due to the decision, Umahi urged other Igbo stakeholders to rally behind President Tinubu.
Editorial
Chief David Umahi’s assertion of his right to choose his Senate successor underscores the intricate dynamics of Nigerian politics.
While the Minister’s stance is rooted in political tradition, it raises concerns about democratic representation.
The affirmation of Umahi’s senatorial win by the Election Petition Tribunal is a testament to the rule of law.
However, the process of selecting successors should be transparent and reflect the will of the electorate.
Umahi’s gratitude to Governor Nwifuru and his emphasis on party hierarchy reveals the power dynamics within the APC.
As Nigeria continues to evolve democratically, it’s essential to balance political tradition and broader democratic ideals.
Did You Know?
- Ebonyi State, located in southeastern Nigeria, became the 36th state of Nigeria in 1996.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of Nigeria’s dominant political parties, with significant representation at both state and federal levels.
- The Election Petition Tribunal plays a crucial role in resolving electoral disputes in Nigeria, ensuring that the democratic process is upheld.
- Chief David Umahi, before his ministerial role, served as the Governor of Ebonyi State from 2015 to 2019.
- Nigeria operates a bicameral legislature, with the Senate being the upper chamber. Each state, regardless of population, is represented by three senators.