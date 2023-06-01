Uncertain Fate for Senator Akpabio’s Leadership Bid as S-West Senators Reconsider Support

In a potentially game-changing move, senators, predominantly from the South West, are scheduled for a meeting where the focus is on re-evaluating their choice of Senate leadership.
This development comes amidst rumours that Senator Godswill Akpabio’s candidacy for Senate President might be running into trouble, as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appears to have withdrawn his backing.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) had previously endorsed Senator Godswill Akpabio and three others for leading roles in the National Assembly.
Senator Akpabio was tipped for Senate President, Senator Jubrin Barau for Deputy Senate President, Tajudeen Abass for Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Kanu for Deputy Speaker.
However, this endorsement has not been universally well-received within the party, triggering protests and criticism, particularly from those with aspirations for presiding roles within the Senate and the House of Representatives.
A senator from the South West region explains that the meeting is to inform senators from the area about the results of a critical gathering of senators-elect slated for Thursday, to which certain members have been strategically invited.
Insiders report that President Tinubu, upon the counsel of trusted political associates, has subtly withdrawn his support for Akpabio.
The President intends to run a corruption-free government and emphasises strengthening policies and institutions dedicated to anti-corruption.
In his inaugural address, Tinubu emphasised his administration’s commitment to proactive steps such as cultivating a credit culture to dissuade corruption and enhancing the efficacy of various anti-corruption agencies.
An anonymous senator from the South West shared with Vanguard,
“We have seen the errors in remaining in this camp; it will not work. We have set a meeting for Thursday where we will devise our next steps.”
Yet, Senator Ali Ndume, Director General for the Akpabio/Barau Stability Group, remains unfazed by these developments, stating,
“It is not surprising that whenever a politically exposed person is contesting elections, some people would be sponsored to raise issues against him or her.”
Editorial
The Senate’s Crossroads: Rethinking Leadership in the Face of Uncertainty
The turmoil enveloping the All Progressives Congress’s (APC) choice of leadership for the Senate exemplifies the intricacies of the political power struggle within the party.
At the heart of the matter is the contested candidacy of Senator Godswill Akpabio, which has split party members and highlights the dynamic and unpredictable nature of politics.
The withdrawal of support from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a significant figure within the APC, paints a picture of discord within the party.
Such disagreement within a party’s ranks might harm the unity and overall effectiveness of the party.
One cannot dismiss the undercurrent of concern around corruption allegations.
In a nation where citizens increasingly demand accountability and transparency from their elected officials, this matter should not be taken lightly.
While the argument against Akpabio’s candidacy is built around corruption allegations, it’s necessary to remember that these remain allegations until proven in a court of law.
However, it does present an opportunity for a broader conversation on ethics, transparency, and the standards to which we hold our elected officials.
Ultimately, the Senate should strive for leadership that embodies integrity, commitment, and transparency.
This would set a positive precedent and contribute to the credibility of the political class.
Did You Know?
- The National Assembly of Nigeria is a bicameral legislature comprising the Senate and the House of Representatives.
- The Nigerian Senate consists of 109 senators: three from each of the 36 states and one from the Federal Capital Territory.
- The presiding officer of the Nigerian Senate is the Senate’s President, second in line for succession to the presidency after the Vice President.
- The Senate has the power to impeach the President and the Vice President.
- Senatorial tenure lasts four years in Nigeria, but senators have no term limits.
