Union Urges President to Avoid Ex-Northern Governors for Minister Roles

The Northern Progressives Union (NPU), a group of stakeholders within the All Progressives Congress, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to refrain from appointing former northern governors as ministers.
The group labels these individuals as “spent forces and failed politicians.”
The call was made public through a statement issued by the NPU’s Coordinator, Mohammed Kiyawa.
The NPU argues that these ex-governors have betrayed the party’s trust and allegedly supported the opposition during the general elections. The group firmly believes these individuals lack the capacity and capabilities to drive the process effectively.
The NPU’s demand is based on the perceived misconduct of these ex-governors during the 2023 general elections. The group accuses them of being moles and fifth-columnists used by opposition parties.
They also allege that these ex-governors misappropriated funds meant for election purposes for their personal use.
Editorial
The Need for Fresh Perspectives in Nigerian Politics
The Northern Progressives Union (NPU) call for President Bola Tinubu to avoid appointing former northern governors as ministers reflects the growing demand for fresh perspectives in Nigerian politics.
The NPU’s argument that these ex-governors are “spent forces and failed politicians” underscores the need for new, dynamic leadership that can effectively address the country’s challenges.
The opposition may argue that experience is crucial in governance and that these ex-governors, despite their alleged shortcomings, possess invaluable experience. However, if allegations of betrayal and misappropriation of funds are true, their experience is tainted and their integrity questionable.
The solution lies in a thorough vetting process for potential ministerial appointees.
This process should assess their political experience and track record regarding integrity, leadership, and commitment to the public good.
Only through such a rigorous process can Nigeria ensure its leaders can drive the country forward.
Did you know?
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of Nigeria’s two major contemporary political parties, the other being the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
- The APC was formed in February 2013 by merging four major opposition parties.
- Nigeria operates a federal political structure comprising 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
- Nigeria has had a multi-party system since its independence in 1960, with the APC and PDP being the dominant parties in recent years.
