Urgent Call for Boosting Women’s Role in Nigerian Politics

Prominent experts are advocating for a heightened role of women in Nigerian politics and governance, emphasising their crucial contributions to the nation’s advancement. This call was made during a political experts’ gathering at Ebony Life Place, Victoria Island, Lagos.
The current six per cent representation of women in Nigerian politics was highlighted as the lowest in Africa.
Omowonuola Okunnu, a Politics Lecturer at Bournemouth University, UK, and the event’s convener, stressed the importance of understanding women’s participation’s historical and current dynamics.
She pointed out the stark differences in political engagement between women in the Northern and Southern parts of Nigeria, primarily influenced by religious and cultural factors.
Okunnu urged women to be proactive, starting from grassroots levels, and to establish community trust.
Prof. Imran Oluwole Smith (SAN) from the University of Lagos emphasised the need for parliamentarians to adopt a more progressive stance on women’s political involvement, noting that patriarchal views are outdated.
Editorial:
The underrepresentation of women in Nigerian politics is a pressing issue that demands immediate attention.
While the call for increased participation is commendable, it’s essential to delve deeper into the root causes of this disparity.
It’s not just about numbers; it’s about ensuring women have an equal voice in shaping the nation’s future.
Historically, societal norms, religious beliefs, and cultural practices have significantly limited women’s political participation, especially in some areas of the country.
However, Nigeria must break free from these constraints in a rapidly evolving global landscape.
Women bring unique perspectives, insights, and solutions to benefit the nation greatly.
Critics might argue that efforts to increase women’s participation are merely symbolic. However, the benefits of a more inclusive political system are tangible.
Countries with higher female representation often witness better governance, more sustainable policies, and increased economic growth.
It’s not just about creating quotas or setting aside seats for women. It’s about changing mindsets, challenging stereotypes, and creating an environment where women can thrive politically.
The government, civil society, and communities must work hand in hand to achieve this.
Did You Know?
- Women constitute over half of Nigeria’s population but are significantly underrepresented in politics.
- Countries with higher female political participation tend to have better child health outcomes globally.
- Rwanda has the highest percentage of women in its national parliament.
- Women in leadership often adopt more inclusive approaches, leading to more sustainable policies.
- Empowering women politically can bring positive ripple effects in education, health, and economic sectors.