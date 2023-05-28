Vice-President-Elect Shettima Denies Claims of Islamisation Agenda

Kashim Shettima, the soon-to-be Vice-President, has unequivocally refuted allegations of a planned Islamisation of Nigeria by the incoming administration led by President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
He argued that a president-elect who has not sought to Islamise his own family could not be expected to Islamise an entire nation.
These remarks came during his speech at the inaugural lecture of the soon-to-be government in Abuja this past Saturday. Tinubu’s decision to run on a Muslim-Muslim ticket drew varied responses from the public in the lead-up to the 2023 general elections.
Despite the reactions, Tinubu and his party staunchly defended their choice, asserting that the joint ticket suited their political circumstances.
Shettima provided further evidence of diversity within his close ranks, revealing that he had intentionally selected a Catholic Igbo man as his chief security officer and a northern Christian as his aide de camp, aiming to promote unity.
He clarified, “I was a child of necessity, there is no Islamisation agenda. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a Muslim who is married to a Christian, not only a Christian but a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God.”
The former Borno governor asserted that the incoming Tinubu administration fully grasps the enormity of their forthcoming duties, committing themselves to serve the Nigerian populace.
He stated, “We are to serve. We are to listen. We are here to be held accountable. We are not sent on an evangelical mission.”
Editorial
Promoting Unity Amid Diversity: A Challenge for the New Government
In a climate where identity politics often fan the flames of division, the incoming Nigerian government faces an important task: dispelling rumours and fostering unity in a multi-religious and multi-ethnic nation.
The recent comments from the Vice-president-elect, Kashim Shettima, rejecting allegations of an Islamisation agenda, underscore the need for leaders to affirm their commitment to unity continually.
Let’s give credit where it’s due. Shettima’s clarification not only reassures those with fears but also demonstrates a commendable approach towards achieving a balanced representation within his immediate circle.
The selection of a Catholic Igbo man as his chief security officer and a northern Christian as his aide de camp sends a clear message of inclusivity and unity, which needs to be replicated across all strata of the administration.
However, it isn’t enough to reject these accusations and display a facade of unity. It’s also vital that the administration’s actions echo these statements. This calls for tangible policies that cater to the needs and aspirations of all segments of Nigerian society, irrespective of religious and ethnic identities.
Transparency and communication should be at the forefront of the new government’s strategy. They must continuously engage with the public, shedding light on their plans and dispelling misconceptions.
The people deserve to know and, more importantly, understand the government’s agenda.
To ensure the nation’s progress, leaders in power must rise above the discord of identity politics. A country as diverse as Nigeria requires leaders who embrace and celebrate this diversity while ensuring every voice is heard, and every citizen is respected.
The new government’s first step in achieving this is to lay a clear roadmap for the next four years, outlining policies that embrace Nigeria’s diversity and reassure all citizens of equal treatment. The focus should be on unity, fairness, and the common good rather than differences that can sow discord.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has over 250 ethnic groups, with over 500 languages spoken nationwide.
- Nigeria is almost equally divided between Christianity and Islam, making it the most populous African country with such religious diversity.
- The Redeemed Christian Church of God, mentioned by Shettima, is one of the largest Pentecostal churches in Nigeria, with branches in about 198 countries around the world.
