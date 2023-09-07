Vp Shettima Calls For Unity With Atiku And Obi

Vice President Kashim Shettima has extended an olive branch. He invites Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party to join the Tinubu administration.
This invitation comes after the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal upheld President Bola Tinubu’s win. The February 25 presidential election has been a subject of contention.
Justice Haruna Tsammani led the five-person panel during the tribunal. He stated that the petition challenging Tinubu’s win lacked merit.
Following this, the other Justices dismissed the petitions from Atiku and Obi. Both had challenged Tinubu’s presidency.
Shettima urges the political rivals to focus on nation-building. He states, “This is a time for unity.”
Editorial
Vice President Kashim Shettima’s call for unity is a step in the right direction. It comes at a time when Nigeria’s political atmosphere is highly charged.
The invitation is a mature approach to governance. It underscores the importance of collective efforts in nation-building.
However, the sincerity of this call is questionable. Is it a genuine invitation or a tactic to quell opposition?
For this call to be meaningful, the government must take concrete steps. Transparency, inclusive policies, and commitment to national issues are vital.
The opposition should also see this as an opportunity. Dismissing it as a political gimmick would be a missed chance for constructive dialogue.
In essence, democracy thrives on dialogue and compromise. The government and the opposition should seize this moment for the nation’s betterment.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has over 18 registered political parties.
- The “olive branch” symbol dates back to ancient Greece.
- The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal hears election petitions in Nigeria.
- Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country.
- “Sheath the sword” means to stop fighting and make peace.