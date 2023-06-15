Wase Reveals Motivation Behind Contesting Against APC’s Chosen Candidate

Ahmed Wase, the immediate past Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, has extended his congratulations to Tajudeen Abbas, the newly elected Speaker of the House.
Despite being on opposing sides during the election, Wase expressed his commitment to deepening parliamentary democracy.
The election, which took place during the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, saw the All Progressives Congress’s (APC) endorsed candidates emerge as presiding officers of both the Senate and the House.
However, Wase’s decision to contest against the APC’s anointed candidate was driven by what he perceived as a lack of equity and fairness in the party’s zoning.
Wase, who has been involved in elections since 2007 and serves his 5th term in the House, acknowledged that every contest must generate its necessary contentions.
However, he emphasised the need for unity in the face of more significant issues, such as the stability of the Parliament and the enrichment of legislative governance.
Editorial
The recent Speakership election in the House of Representatives has brought to the fore the complex dynamics of party politics in Nigeria.
Ahmed Wase’s decision to contest against his party’s anointed candidate is a bold move that challenges the status quo and calls for more significant equity and fairness within the party’s internal structures.
While party loyalty is a crucial aspect of political life, it should not stifle individual voices or suppress healthy competition.
Wase’s actions remind us that political parties should be platforms for robust debate and diverse viewpoints, not just vehicles for the ambitions of a select few.
However, it’s important to remember that any political contest’s ultimate goal should be advancing the public good.
As such, the focus should shift from the election to the work ahead.
The newly elected Speaker and his deputy must strive to lead a House that is united in its commitment to serving the Nigerian people.
Did You Know?
- The House of Representatives is the lower House of Nigeria’s bicameral National Assembly.
- The House comprises 360 members who represent constituencies from across the 36 states of Nigeria.
- The Speaker of the House is the political and administrative head of the House. They preside over the House’s sessions and are the spokesperson of the House.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of Nigeria’s two major contemporary political parties.
