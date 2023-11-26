Wike Accuses Governor Fubara of Orchestrating Assembly Fire

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has levelled a serious accusation against Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara. He claims Fubara orchestrated the burning of a section of the State House Assembly complex. This accusation comes in the wake of rumours about an impeachment attempt against Governor Fubara.
Wike, when asked about his stance on Fubara’s impeachment, questioned the rationale behind the alleged arson. He said, “If they are impeaching you (Fubara), did you call me? Assuming I’m the one who plotted it, did you say, sir, ‘They want to impeach me’? Is that why you will send people to go and burn the hallowed chambers?”
The former governor of Rivers also expressed concerns about the rise of “ethnic politics” in the state, a situation he claims is unprecedented. “Is impeachment done in one day? Is it a one-day affair? Then, you raised ethnic politics. We have never had it like this before,” added Wike, who is Fubara’s immediate predecessor.
The fire incident at the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex occurred on October 29, amidst speculations of an impeachment procedure against Governor Fubara. Prior to this, Wike and Fubara, both members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), were reportedly in a feud. However, they were seen together at a public event following the alleged impeachment plot.
President Bola Tinubu had intervened, reconciling the two after the impasse. Fubara likened their feud to a father-and-son matter, stating, “For our dear state, I know everybody is wondering what’s going on, what’s not going on. We are okay, there is no problem. If we have an internal issue, it will be resolved and everything will go back to normal. There is nothing wrong if a father and a son have a problem. If there is any problem, but I don’t think there is anything, whatever it is, we will definitely resolve the issue.”
Editorial
The recent allegations by Nyesom Wike against Governor Siminalayi Fubara regarding the burning of the State House Assembly complex in Rivers State bring to light the intricate and often volatile nature of Nigerian politics. At Yohaig NG, we believe it’s crucial to dissect the implications of such accusations and their impact on political stability and public trust.
Firstly, the accusation of orchestrating arson to thwart an impeachment process, if true, represents a dangerous escalation in political tactics. Such actions not only undermine the democratic process but also endanger public property and safety. It’s imperative for political disagreements to be resolved through dialogue and legal processes, not through acts of violence or vandalism.
Secondly, the rise of ethnic politics, as mentioned by Wike, is a concerning trend. Ethnic divisions in politics can lead to increased tensions and conflict, detracting from the focus on governance and development. It’s essential for political leaders to foster unity and inclusivity, rather than exploiting ethnic differences for political gain.
Lastly, the role of reconciliation in resolving political disputes is commendable. The intervention by President Bola Tinubu and the subsequent resolution between Wike and Fubara demonstrate the potential for peaceful conflict resolution. It’s vital for political leaders to prioritize the interests of the state and its citizens over personal or party conflicts.
While the allegations against Governor Fubara are yet to be proven, they serve as a reminder of the need for ethical conduct and responsible leadership in politics. As a nation, we must strive towards a political culture that values integrity, respects democratic processes, and promotes unity for the betterment of all citizens.
